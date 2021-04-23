The Burnett Street supportive housing complex was built by BC Housing. (The News files)

BC Housing holds another online dialogue about Maple Ridge

Seniors, supportive housing among the topics

BC Housing has begun a new series of online community dialogues about housing for youth, seniors, and the homeless in Maple Ridge.

The agency held three virtual public sessions in February, and has three more this month about the housing continuum.

One session was scheduled for Thursday, and there will be two more on April 27 and 28. The first will be about youth housing, and will be held from 5:30-7 p.m. and the second about supportive housing from 6:30-8 p.m. Registration for these events is available at letstalkhousingbc.ca and space is limited.

According to BC Housing, the community will have the chance to ask questions about all types of housing including shelters, homes with supports and affordable homes for youth, families, persons with disabilities, seniors and all other clients.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to hear from service providers in the community and ask questions.

The Affordable Housing for Seniors, Families and People with Disabilities session was to be held on April 22, but due to limited participation will be one-on-one discussions.

READ ALSO: Report calls for more affordable housing for seniors and families in Maple Ridge

Topics for the second session dialogues, including the general discussion of housing and services available to area youth, were inspired by key themes of interest to the community during the dialogues in February. Those sessions provided information on housing in the community and gave local residents a chance to share in a dialogue of the partnerships available among service providers and government agencies.

READ ALSO: Maple Ridge councillor calls out province on homelessness

BC Housing identified key themes from the first series:

• Youth and seniors housing: Inclusive housing communities with a focus on youth and seniors were identified as a need.

• Collaborative Partnerships: Partnerships with service providers and municipal government are needed to expand housing options, service and amenities.

• Opportunity: There was agreement the community wants to support those in Maple Ridge who are experiencing challenges around homelessness, said the housing agency. BC Housing will continue to share information on how to increase the housing options and associated funding, and to build trust within the community.

BC Housing

The Burnett Street supportive housing complex was built by BC Housing. (The News files)
