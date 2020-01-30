BC Hydro releasing water into the South Alouette

Lowering reservoir level being done to prepare for heavy rain

Heavy rain is forecast for the weekend so BC Hydro is now releasing more water from the Alouette Lake Reservoir into the South Alouette River.

Residents who live along the river are being reminded that water flows may be faster than normal and to be careful around the banks of the river, the City of Maple Ridge said on online.

Read more: Hydro to lower Alouette Lake by six metres this summer

Additional water also will be put into the Stave Lake Reservoir.

The action is being taken to lower the levels and increase capacity in the reservoir if there’s heavy precipitation in the next few days.

Releasing the water isn’t expected to cause any flooding.

Up to 30 millimetres of rain is forecast for the Pitt Meadows area on Friday.


pmelnychuk@mapleridgenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Rainfall warning issued for parts of Lower Mainland

Just Posted

Ravenous Raptors make public appearance in Maple Ridge

Raptors Ridge will bring live birds to Family Day event at Kanaka Creek Regional Park

Free flights for kids at Pitt Meadows Airport Day

COPA will arrange for 160 short plane trips for young flight fans at annual event

Video: Hunt for Games helpers underway

2,800 volunteers are needed for the BC Summer Games coming to Maple Ridge in July

Man accused of attempting to kill or maim police dog in Chilliwack River Valley

Gary Wayne Christie of Maple Ridge accused of stealing truck, fleeing police and resisting arrest

Two facing B n E charges in PoCo court

Maple Ridge’s street enforcement unit spotted car

VIDEO: U.S. reports first case of human-to-human transmission of coronavirus

Patient is married to woman who contracted virus after she returned from trip to Wuhan, China

Rainfall warning issued for parts of Lower Mainland

As much as 100 mm expected for parts of Metro Vancouver

Four B.C. residents arrested in Saskatchewan in human-trafficking case

Four suspects arrested near Swift Current transporting unidentified female passengers

Federal Court of Appeal to release ruling on B.C. First Nations’ pipeline challenge

Trans Mountain case focused on federal government’s consultation with Indigenous groups

B.C. boosts disaster fund for farmers suffering crop losses

Extra $9 million allows increased payouts for weather, fires

New trial ordered in Vanderhoof man’s ‘brutal’ murder in basement

B.C. Court of Appeal rules trial judge failed to give key information to jurors in the Fribjon Bjornson case

Talks about regional Lower Mainland ride-hailing licence remain behind closed doors

Licence will be up for review by city councils in the coming months

WHO declares global emergency over coronavirus

China has reported more than 7,800 cases including 170 deaths

Girl, 17, sexually assaulted by stranger in Vancouver’s West Side

The suspect is described as very tall and wearing all-black clothing

Most Read