BC Hydro releasing water into the South Alouette

Lowering reservoir level being done to prepare for heavy rain

Heavy rain is forecast for the weekend so BC Hydro is now releasing more water from the Alouette Lake Reservoir into the South Alouette River.

Residents who live along the river are being reminded that water flows may be faster than normal and to be careful around the banks of the river, the City of Maple Ridge said on online.

Read more: Hydro to lower Alouette Lake by six metres this summer

Additional water also will be put into the Stave Lake Reservoir.

The action is being taken to lower the levels and increase capacity in the reservoir if there’s heavy precipitation in the next few days.

Releasing the water isn’t expected to cause any flooding.

Up to 30 millimetres of rain is forecast for the Pitt Meadows area on Friday.



pmelnychuk@mapleridgenews.com

