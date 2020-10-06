BC Liberal leader campaigns in Maple Ridge

Andrew Wilkinson will be joined by local candidates Tuesday

BC Liberal Leader Andrew Wilkinson talks about drug addiction during a campaign stop in Pitt Meadows Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020. Today (Oct. 6, 2020), Wilkinson will be campaigning alongside local candidates in Maple Ridge. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)

BC Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson will be stopping in Maple Ridge on Tuesday to make an announcement alongside local candidates.

Wilkinson will be joined by candidates Cheryl Ashlie, Chelsa Meadus, and James Robertson in a residential neighbourhood (21167 Douglas Ave.) at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.

READ MORE: BC Liberal Leader talks drug addiction in Pitt Meadows

On Sept. 24 Wilkinson was in Pitt Meadows to address the issue of drug addiction and public safety, although the party didn’t explain how they plan to tackle the problem.

Earlier that same day BC NDP leader John Horgan was in Maple Ridge where he re-committed to $10 per day child care spaces aimed at benefiting middle and low-income families.

READ MORE: Horgan promises more child care at $10 per day during Maple Ridge visit

Stay tuned as The News brings you coverage of Tuesday’s campaign stop.

The list of candidates is now final. Visit https://t.co/oz7RC5EpBK to find out who is on the ballot in your electoral district. #iVoteBC pic.twitter.com/t7Ln5KtHvk — Elections BC (@ElectionsBC) October 5, 2020

