BC Liberal Leader in Pitt Meadows for announcement

BC Liberal Leader Andrew Wilkinson announces an end to the ICBC monopoly if the Liberal Party is elected, during a stop in Maple Ridge. (Neil Corbett/The News)

BC Liberal Leader Andrew Wilkinson will make another stop in Pitt Meadows on Monday morning, in the last week of the provincial election campaign.

Wilkinson is making his third stop in the key Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows riding at 10 a.m. at the Pitt Lake Boat Launch at Grant Narrows Park, for a press conference.

Wilkinson visited the battleground riding, which flipped from the Liberal Party to the NDP during the 2017 election, early in the campaign. On Sept. 24 he spoke about drug addiction and public safety, along with local riding candidate Cheryl Ashlie and Chelsa Meadus, who is running for the party in Maple Ridge-Mission.

READ ALSO: BC Liberal Leader talks drug addiction in Pitt Meadows

Then on Oct. 6 he was back in the riding to announce that his party would end the ICBC monopoly on auto insurance.

READ ALSO: Wilkinson says a Liberal government would end ICBC monopoly

Voters go to the polls on Saturday, Oct. 24.



