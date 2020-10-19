BC Liberal Leader Andrew Wilkinson announces an end to the ICBC monopoly if the Liberal Party is elected, during a stop in Maple Ridge. (Neil Corbett/The News)

BC Liberal Leader Andrew Wilkinson announces an end to the ICBC monopoly if the Liberal Party is elected, during a stop in Maple Ridge. (Neil Corbett/The News)

BC Liberal Leader in Pitt Meadows for announcement

Wilkinson visits Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows riding seen as a key election battleground

BC Liberal Leader Andrew Wilkinson will make another stop in Pitt Meadows on Monday morning, in the last week of the provincial election campaign.

Wilkinson is making his third stop in the key Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows riding at 10 a.m. at the Pitt Lake Boat Launch at Grant Narrows Park, for a press conference.

Wilkinson visited the battleground riding, which flipped from the Liberal Party to the NDP during the 2017 election, early in the campaign. On Sept. 24 he spoke about drug addiction and public safety, along with local riding candidate Cheryl Ashlie and Chelsa Meadus, who is running for the party in Maple Ridge-Mission.

READ ALSO: BC Liberal Leader talks drug addiction in Pitt Meadows

Then on Oct. 6 he was back in the riding to announce that his party would end the ICBC monopoly on auto insurance.

READ ALSO: Wilkinson says a Liberal government would end ICBC monopoly

Voters go to the polls on Saturday, Oct. 24.

 


ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BC LiberalsElection 2020Pitt Meadows

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Denied entry into U.S., Kootenay couple still forced to quarantine for 2 weeks
Next story
‘First guys out:’ Western Canadian air tanker fleet busy despite drop in wildfires

Just Posted

BC Liberal Leader Andrew Wilkinson announces an end to the ICBC monopoly if the Liberal Party is elected, during a stop in Maple Ridge. (Neil Corbett/The News)
BC Liberal Leader in Pitt Meadows for announcement

Wilkinson visits Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows riding seen as a key election battleground

Caitlin Smith shows a picture of her own kids trying to manouvre the are of 123rd Avenue and Creston Street in Maple Ridge to demonstrate the danger that exists for pedestrians in that area. (Caitlin Smith/Special to The News)
LETTER: Maple Ridge traffic circle a potential ‘death trap’

Parent reiterates ongoing plea for council to make city streets safe for pedestrians

Ron Paley shared a picture from a Sunday morning bike ride, before the rains, when he stopped across the street from Krystal Creek Riding stable, on Ford Detour Road in Pitt Meadows. (Special to The News)
SHARE: Check out the horsepower found in this Pitt Meadows field

Send us your photo showing how you view Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows, and it could be featured soon

<ul><li> If you have a letter you’d like to submit to the editor for consideration, please email us at <a href="mailto:editor@mapleridgenews.com"><strong>editor@mapleridgenews.com</strong></a>. Look forward to hearing your thoughts. </li></ul>
LETTER: Country side

Maple Ridge resident shares poem that sums up arrival of fall

Royal Crescent temporary modular homes opened in October 2018 with 53 studio suites. (The News files)
LETTER: Critical of Liberal candidates comments on supportive housing

Aspiring Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows MLAs should know there’s more to aiding homeless than shelter

In this photo provided by Shannon Kiss, smoke from the CalWood Fire billows, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, as seen from Gunbarrel, Colo. (Shannon Kiss via AP)
‘First guys out:’ Western Canadian air tanker fleet busy despite drop in wildfires

CEO believes wildfires have become more dangerous in recent years as people live closer to where they start

Voting station at Tzeachten Hall in the riding of Chilliwack-Kent on the first day of advance voting in the provincial election on Oct. 15, 2020. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress)
B.C. VOTES 2020: 380,000 British Columbians head to polls in first 4 days of advance voting

Some of highest voter turnout so far has been seen on Vancouver Island and in Shuswap

First responders saved five people from a drug overdose Saturday. (File photo)
First responders save five people from drug overdose at Surrey home

Fraser Health issues warning about contaminated cocaine after spike in overdoses

Grant and Barbara Howse, in quarantine in Invermere. Mike Turner photo
Denied entry into U.S., Kootenay couple still forced to quarantine for 2 weeks

The rules around crossing the U.S. border led to a bizarre situation for an Invermere couple

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Fort St. John councillor Trevor Bolin (B.C. Conservative Party)
BC Conservatives leader fights back after BC Liberals leak 2018 workplace harassment case

Sexual harassment case was connected to employee being terminated, WorkSafeBC found

Employee Sophia Lovink shows off a bag of merchandise in Toronto on Thursday, June 11, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette)
Canada gets C-average grade on 2nd year of cannabis legalization

Cannabis Council of Canada releases report card on federal government and legalization

(Black Press Media files)
B.C. suburbs could see increased demand for rental units as people work from home

Vancouver’s average monthly rent is the highest out of 35 cities across Canada

Most Read