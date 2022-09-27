B.C. Liberal Party Leader Kevin Falcon is joined by Liberal critic Peter Milobar as they react to the budget speech during a press conference at legislature in Victoria, Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

B.C. Liberal Party Leader Kevin Falcon is joined by Liberal critic Peter Milobar as they react to the budget speech during a press conference at legislature in Victoria, Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

B.C. Liberals could become BC United, vote to be held by end of the year

BC United top pick from over 2,000 names suggested since June

The B.C. Liberal Party may have a new name by the end of the year.

After consulting its membership for the last several months, the party announced Tuesday (Sept. 27) the clear favourite is BC United. The suggested name will go to a membership-wide vote by the end of the year, but the party said it has already registered BC United with Elections BC as an alternate name.

The move is part of a re-branding effort by party leader Kevin Falcon, who was elected back in February. During the party’s June convention, two-thirds of delegates voted in favour of choosing a new name.

“It’s way more than changing a name. It means attracting the absolute best people to run with us,” Falcon said at the time.

Since then, the party said, it received over 2,000 suggestions from party members, and BC United came out ahead.

In a Tuesday news release, the party said if the new name is chosen they will be strategic about when and how they implement it to ensure it works to their advantage when the next provincial election is called. That is currently slated for fall 2024.

The B.C. Liberals are not affiliated with the federal Liberal party.

-With files from The Canadian Press

READ ALSO: Falcon heads to Victoria pledging BC Liberal rebuild, looks for seat in legislature

@janeskrypnek
jane.skrypnek@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC LiberalsBC politics

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. experts predicting bad flu season as people drop masks, return to travel
Next story
Chilliwack psychiatric nurse suspended after violating professional boundaries

Just Posted

The City of Maple Ridge is inviting residents to take part in the Community Check-In Survey. (City of Maple Ridge/Facebook)
Maple Ridge residents can vote on desired facilities and activities for master plan

(Special to The News)
Mainland Junior B hockey leagues announce new partnership

Lukas Ravenstein (6) goes back for the puck with a forechecker right behind him. (Neil Corbett/The News)
Ridge Meadows Flames win two in hot start to season

Joan Martin turned 107-years-old Sept. 12. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)
Maple Ridge super-centenarian turns 107

Pop-up banner image