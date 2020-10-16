BC NDP candidate for Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows Lisa Beare talks with Party leader John Horgan on Friday in Osprey Village, flanked by candidates Pam Alexis, for Abbotsford-Mission, and Bob D’Eith for Maple Ridge-Mission. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)

BC NDP candidate for Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows Lisa Beare talks with Party leader John Horgan on Friday in Osprey Village, flanked by candidates Pam Alexis, for Abbotsford-Mission, and Bob D’Eith for Maple Ridge-Mission. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)

BC NDP leader in Pitt Meadows highlighting affordability plan

John Horgan says plan will save families an average $3,400 a year

BC NDP leader John Horgan made a stop in Pitt Meadows Friday morning to highlight his plan that he says will save an average family of four an additional $3,400 a year.

Horgan said if his party is reelected his plan will include a recovery benefit of up to $1,000 for middle-class and low income families and $500 for individuals.

He will freeze residential rents until 2021 and give out a renters’ rebate of up to $400 a year.

And expand his party’s $10 a day daycare plan while protecting the $350 childcare fee reduction.

In addition, the BC NDP will also expand the BC Access Grant to enable middle-class students access up to $4,000 a year for tuition and textbooks.

Horgan claimed that under the BC Liberals MSP premiums doubled and the cost of housing, car insurance and hydro “all skyrocketed”.

He promised that the BC NDP will cut ICBC rates by $400 and promised free transit for children up to 12-years, in addition to expanding transit options for growing communities.

“If you are taking your family into town and you are hopping on the Skytrain or, here, if you are hopping on the West Coast Express, that’s significant savings over time,” said Horgan from the South Bonson Community Centre in Osprey Village.

“We’re confident that on average there is going to be significant savings for families, not just this year but in the years going forward,” he added.

He said that the previous BC Liberal government used ICBC as a bank machine.

READ MORE: Advance voting begins today in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

“We bailed them out to the tune of millions of dollars of other tax money so we could stabilize the company,” said Horgan to a crowd of reporters.

“We think we’ve got it in a good place and next year with a new model, making sure that people that need medical care get it right away. They don’t need to go to court for this. They should be getting it instantly and that’s going to bring down costs and it’s going to make sure that people get the care that they need as well,” he said, comparing his plan to a double word score in the board game Scrabble.

The NDP government didn’t save ICBC, said BC Liberal candidate Cheryl Ashlie for the riding of Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows.

READ MORE: Homelessness, health care chief topics for Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows all-candidates forum

In fact, she said, annual ICBC premiums rose under their watch from 2017 to 2020 and now, Ashlie believes, that people in the province need choice.

She is behind BC Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson’s plan of introducing private auto insurance companies into the B.C. market.

“If you like the no-fault ICBC model you can go through that model. If you want to go through a traditional model of building out your own coverage by going to all private providers, that’s your choice,” said Ashlie, adding that the BC Liberal party’s plan won’t penalize young drivers, that, she says, are currently paying more for their auto insurance than the cost of their cars.

READ MORE: Candidates debate homelessness, budgets and more

Further, she added, the BC Liberal plan will generate the same if not more savings in insurance.

Nothing in their previous three years of government has come to fruition, continued Ashlie.

And, she said, the BC NDP’s platform pieces around the COVID-19 pandemic are something all parties are working on, not just the NDP.

“To see three parties working so cohesively to help people get through this period to have it all pulled out under them,” said Ashlie about Horgan’s decision to call a snap-election. The BC NDP want to make it look like they are “the saviour party,” she said.

“It’s nothing more than them trying to take advantage of all that collective hard work of the three party’s combined. It’s just unconscionable that that’s what he is doing,” she said referring to BC NDP leader John Horgan.

 

cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BC Votes 2020Pitt Meadows

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Ex-Liberal Chilliwack-Kent MLA resumes re-election bid as Independent
Next story
Parent group plans school walkout over B.C.’s handling of COVID-19 in classrooms

Just Posted

Cheryl Ashlie is running as the BC Liberal candidate in the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows riding in the Oct. 24 provincial election. (Special to The News)
Candidate Q&A: Cheryl Ashlie

She is a BC Liberal hopeful running in the riding of Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows

BC NDP candidates, Bob D’Eith, for Maple Ridge-Mission, far left, and Lisa Beare, for Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows, far right, listen as leader John Horgan addresses questions at the South Bonson Community Centre in Pitt Meadows on Friday. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)
BC NDP leader in Pitt Meadows highlighting affordability plan

John Horgan says plan will save families an average $3,400 a year

Matt Trenholm is a Langley resident running as a Green Party candidate in the riding of Maple Ridge-Mission. (Special to The News)
Candidate Q&A: Matt Trenholm

He is a Green Party hopeful running in the riding of Maple Ridge-Mission

Matt McGarva is desperate to find the ashes of his best friend Craig Lilly (pictured) after an urn containing Lilly’s remains (left) was stolen on Thanksgiving Day. (Images: Facebook/file)
Couple desperate to find stolen urn

House broken into on Thanksgiving

Chelsa Meadus is running as a BC Liberal candidate in the riding of Maple Ridge-Mission in the Oct. 24, 2020 provincial election. (Special to The News)
Candidate Q&A: Chelsa Meadus

She is a BC Liberal hopeful running in the riding of Maple Ridge-Mission

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry answers questions during a press conference to update on the province’s fall pandemic preparedness plan from the press theatre at Legislature in Victoria, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
155 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death recorded in B.C.

Dr. Bonnie Henry urging safety if voting this weekend

Spectators will not be allowed in arenas across B.C. due to COVID-19. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Spectators no longer allowed at B.C. indoor sporting facilities

The decision comes after Dr. Bonnie Henry issued caution to sports teams earlier this week

The parents of Samwel Uko have opened legal proceedings against the Saskatchewan Health Authority and the Saskatchewan provincial government related to their sons death by suicide.
Family of dead B.C. football star sues Saskatchewan government

Parents of Samwel Uko, who died by suicide in May, file statement of claim seeking damages

B.C. Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson announces new housing measures at a campaign stop in Port Moody, Oct. 16, 2020. (B.C. Liberal video)
B.C. Liberals pledge $750M to build or buy more social housing

Rents, urban housing prices still going up in COVID-19

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

The Surrey school district classrooms using physical distancing in September 2020. (Photo: Lauren Collins)
Parent group plans school walkout over B.C.’s handling of COVID-19 in classrooms

Right to Fight COVID-19 group calling on parents to keep kids home on Oct. 20

Fraser Health reported that an individual with COVID-19 was at Douglas Park Community School on Oct. 8 and 9, 2020. (Google)
BC Liberals pledge to review back-to-school COVID plan if elected

The Langley Liberal candidate said inconsistency, impacts on staff to be considered

Laurie Throness has resigned from the BC Liberal party for 2020 Provincial Election in the Chilliwack-Kent riding, according to BC Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson on Oct. 15, 2020. He will continue to fight in this election as an Independent candidate.
Ex-Liberal Chilliwack-Kent MLA resumes re-election bid as Independent

Former Liberal MLA resigned from party amid scandalous remarks during meeting

Most Read