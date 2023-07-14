BC Premier visiting Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows on Friday

Premier David Eby is touring in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows today.

The premier will be at a fundraising event in Pitt Meadows this Friday night, July 14, and has been making stops in Maple Ridge earlier in the day.

He was at the office of Pitt Meadows Plumbing and Mechanical Systems – a large-scale mechanical contracting company, where he heard about the need for standardization and industrialized construction, and also the need for improved trades training.

President Steve Robinson said he was glad to have the premier at his shop, and he and his team talked about how buildings can be designed to be manufactured and assembled, to create better efficiency and shorter construction timelines.

They also threw a lot of statistics about trades at the premier – like their calculations that the current trades apprenticeship system costs the BC economy hundreds of millions in GDP each year.

Eby sounded impressed.

“I’m just blown away by the cutting edge technology here. It’s such a demonstration of just how different and how tech-focused the trades have become,” he said. “And the cutting edge work they’re doing here to bring down costs and speed up delivery is amazing.

“There’s so much for government to learn from, in terms of what Pitt Meadows Plumbing is doing here, about bringing down the cost of government projects, and building the housing that we need across the province.”

Eby also visited the Ironworkers Local 97 union office in Maple Ridge earlier on Friday, where career opportunities were highlighted. And he was scheduled to have ice cream with the Ridge Meadows Youth Council at Sweet Tooth Creamery in Pitt Meadows.

An event billed by the BC NDP as “Summer Soaring Soiree with Premier David Eby and MLA Lisa Beare” will be held at the Pitt Meadows Regional Airport from 6-8 p.m., in the Whiskey Charlie Cafe. The NDP event offers tickets, including a beverage and snack, at a cost of $500 for first class, $350 for business class, and $200 for economy class.

Bob D’Eith, MLA for Maple Ridge-Mission, will also host a riding fundraiser with the premier, on July 18 from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at HippoSonic Studios in Vancouver. D’Eith is the parliamentary secretary for arts and film, and the event is billed as a celebration of the province’s arts and creative industries.

Tickets to the riding fundraising event is available at BCNDP.ca .