New footage from hidden cameras of animal abuse allegedly inside Abbotsford’s Excelsior Hog Farm has caused the BC SPCA to reopen its investigation into the farm.

WARNING: Graphic video and imagery.

The BC SPCA has reopened its case into allegations of animal cruelty at Abbotsford’s Excelsior Hog Farm after obtaining new footage from a hidden camera.

The new footage, which is more uncut material from the same timeline as the video released earlier this year, shows workers using cattle prods on pigs in the face, kicking and striking pigs, castrating piglets without analgesic and other incidents.

The person who shot the graphic footage, allegedly filmed inside the farm, has come forward to the BC SPCA, according to the animal welfare organization.

Excelsior Hog Farms, located on Harris Road in Abbotsford, was the site of a protest on April 28, in response to previous footage released, that showed other incidents of animal abuse that allegedly took place at the farm.

An investigation by the BC SPCA into the footage from April resulted in no charges against the farm.

At that time, Marcie Moriarty, chief prevention and enforcement officer with the BC SPCA, stated that the video was “not sufficient evidence” to suggest charges to the B.C. Prosecution Service.

“The individual who took the video has not come forward, and that is essential, from a legal perspective, in order to investigate further into the video and whether there was any breach of legislation,” she said at the time.

Investigators also conducted a physical inspection of the hog farm, she said, and found no evidence to support charges under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

The investigation is ongoing.

BC SPCA reopens animal cruelty investigation at Abbotsford pig farm

