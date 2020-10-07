The News is preparing detailed election coverage for readers, including information about voting. (The News graphic)

BC VOTES: Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows candidates sent questionnaires

The community newspaper has sent packages to candidates. If they haven’t received them, get them here

Hey, candidates in the local ridings, we hope you are beavering away on the candidate questionnaires we sent out.

The News has sent 10 questions about key local issues to those running for the MLA seats.

The community newspaper uses this format to help readers decide whom they will choose at the polls.

Langley Advance Times Draft Election 2020 Pages by hcolpitts on Scribd

In addition to the 10 questions that have a yes/no/don’t know format that is displayed in a grid format in the print edition and on our website, the candidate questionnaire package includes the opportunity for candidates to expand on any of the questions with short essay answers.

• READ MORE: Nominations close for B.C. election candidates (here’s the local candidates)

So if any candidates have not received their package, please contact the newsroom via email or phone 604-994-1050.

Readers can have a look at what the local community newspaper is asking the candidates.

2020 Candidate Election Pac… by hcolpitts

BC Votes 2020Election 2020

BC VOTES: Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows candidates sent questionnaires

The community newspaper has sent packages to candidates. If they haven't received them, get them here

