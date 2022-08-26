Wilf Truchon beat the heat at a Maple Ridge spray park during a former heat wave. (The News files)

Wilf Truchon beat the heat at a Maple Ridge spray park during a former heat wave. (The News files)

BCEHS reports only one call for heat-related illness in Pitt Meadows during heat wave

About 15-20 people used the cooling centre in Maple Ridge to get out of heat

Paramedics only responded to one heat related call in the area last week during a heat wave that opened cooling centres on two of those days in both Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows.

According to BC Emergency Health Services, they responded to a total of 15 heat-related patient events in the Fraser Health Authority between Aug. 16-21. Only one of those calls was in Pitt Meadows.

Cooling centres opened up in the community on Wednesday, Aug. 17, and Thursday Aug. 18, in anticipation of temperatures climbing above 30 C.

Although Environment Canada was missing the data for Aug. 17, on Aug. 18 the national agency recorded a high of 34 C.

Around 15-20 people accessed the cooling centre in Maple Ridge, reported deputy fire chief Stephan Drolet with the Maple Ridge Fire Department – that was opened up at the Greg Moore Youth Centre.

READ ALSO: Cooling centres open in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

RELATED: Record-breaking heat wave prompts opening of cooling centre

However, people were also invited to use the Maple Ridge Public Library to get out of the heat.

The City of Pitt Meadows opened up four free indoor cooling centres during those two days.

However, the city did not monitor attendance numbers in all locations and so were unable to provide specific numbers of those who sought shelter during the heat, said Carolyn Baldridge, manager of communications and community engagement with the City of Pitt Meadows.

Yesterday the temperature hit 33 C and is expected to reach 26 C today, Thursday, Aug. 25.

On Friday, temperatures will be cooling off with an expectation of a high of 22 C with a 30 per cent chance of showers overnight Friday into Saturday.

The sun will be back again on Sunday with temperatures throughout the week between 22 C to 24 C.

Have a story tip? Email: cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

maple ridgePitt Meadows

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Vancouver police say man who died after beanbag shooting had been asking for help
Next story
Seaspan tugboat workers strike after ‘impasse’ in negotiations

Just Posted

Wilf Truchon beat the heat at a Maple Ridge spray park during a former heat wave. (The News files)
BCEHS reports only one call for heat-related illness in Pitt Meadows during heat wave

Nicole Sumerlyn will perform in Maple Ridge on Aug. 26. (Youtube/Special to The News)
Country-rock night coming up in Maple Ridge Happenings concert series

Jessica Saial (left) loves to feature as many local goods as possible in her coffee shop The Nut, which is part of why she created the maker’s market for local businesses. (The Nut Facebook/Special to The News)
Local coffee shop organizes community event to raise funds for youth charity

Jesse Sokol and Dena Jones started the Non-Judgmental Recovery Society. (Special to The News)
Purple chairs to line Maple Ridge church parking lot for International Overdose Awareness Day

Pop-up banner image