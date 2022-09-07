BCGEU members in the cannabis and liquor distribution industry rallied outside Finance Minister Selina Robinson on April 14, 2021. (LDB Anonymous/Twitter)

BCGEU, province reach tentative deal in collective bargaining after 2 weeks of job action

The BC General Employees’ Union says it has reached a tentative three-year agreement with the provincial government on behalf of its 33,000 bargaining unit members.

After negotiations broke down in August, the union entered into two weeks of Phase One in their job action plan, which involved picketing outside four major liquor and cannabis warehouses in the province.

ALSO READ: BCGEU bans overtime work by members as job action intensifies

READ ALSO: BC Liquor Stores to start rationing alcohol amid ongoing strike

“After almost two weeks of job action and nine consecutive days at the table, enough progress was made that the committee decided it was time to let our members see what’s on offer and have their say,” BCGEU president Stephanie Smith said in a statement Wednesday (Sept. 7).

Highlights from the tentative agreement include a 25-cent hourly raise within the next year, followed by an increase to all pay rates by 3.24 per cent. From there, pay increases will increase between 5.5 per cent to 6.75 per cent in Year Two, followed by 2 per cent to 3 per cent in Year Three.

As well, all employees will get two additional supplemental paid days of leave per year and Indigenous employees will receive a further two days of cultural leave.

Next steps include a ratification vote by the union members in order for the tentative agreement to go ahead.

More to come.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking NewsProvincial Government

Previous story
B.C. nurse suspended for faking COVID vaccine records, giving cannabis edible to senior
Next story
Man, 27, assaulted in Armstrong before being abducted by 3 men and left in Salmon Arm

Just Posted

Superintendent for School District 42 Harry Dhillon. (SD42/Special to The News)
Money to help Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows students and their families with rising costs

HB Wild will be one of the headliners at the festival this weekend. (Special to The News)
New music festival this weekend in Maple Ridge

Ambulance Paramedics of BC union report that the paramedic shortage is something that is significantly impacting every area of B.C. (The News)
Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows struggle to find fixes for ongoing paramedic shortage

Construction of the Edge 3 condo development in downtown Maple Ridge has begun, with the Edge 2 building visible in the background. Apartments are maintaining their value better than other property types in Maple Ridge. (Neil Corbett/The News)
Home sales and prices continue to drop in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows