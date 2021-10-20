FILE – LifeLabs signage is seen outside of one of the lab’s Toronto locations, Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

BCGEU says fair wages are on the line as LifeLabs workers issue 72-hour strike notice

Some locations will remain open as LifeLabs is an essential service

B.C. General Employees’ Union (BCGEU) workers at LifeLabs issued a 72-hour strike notice as of 7 p.m. on Tuesday (Oct. 19).

The union said that the strike notice, which could take effect as early as Friday at 7 p.m., comes after 30 days at the bargaining table and eight days of mediation.

“BCGEU members working for LifeLabs are among the ‘healthcare heroes’ that have pushed themselves to the limit and beyond throughout the pandemic,” said union president Stephanie Smith.

According to the BCGEU, the main issue in negotiations is “fair and reasonable wage increases.” The union said that LifeLabs has stalled attempts to keep workers’ wages in line with public sector wages and in line with inflation.

Because LifeLabs is considered an essential service, some locations will remain open during the strike. To see which location are on strike, visit www.lifelabs.bcgeu.ca.

Black Press Media has reached out to LifeLabs.

More to come.

