(Black Press Media files)

(Black Press Media files)

BCTF says more K-7 teachers with COVID-19 than Grades 8-12 teachers

Union says this shows the importance of wearing masks in classrooms

The British Columbia Teachers Federation says data published by WorkSafeBC revealing “significantly higher” COVID-19 infection claims among elementary school teachers compared to their secondary school counterparts shows the importance of wearing masks in classrooms.

Teri Mooring, BCTF president, noted that as of March 11 a total of 80 occupational COVID-19 infection claims were approved for K–7 teachers, compared to 25 for Grades 8–12 teachers.

“The discrepancy in infection rates truly underscores the importance of mask-wearing in classrooms,” Mooring said. “Elementary schools aren’t subject to any mask mandates for students, unlike our secondary schools. The lack of transparent data about transmission in schools means we can only guess that the lack of masks is leading to more infections among elementary teachers.”

READ ALSO: Surrey school district implements new COVID-19 health, safety measures

SEE ALSO VIDEO: Surrey School District releases video on new ‘intensive’ health measures

READ ALSO: ‘Long COVID’: How a Surrey man is dealing with the effects of the virus one year later

A BCTF press release issued Tuesday indicates that to that date 89 per cent of elementary school teachers’ COVID-19 claims had been allowed compared to 74 per cent for registered nurses and registered psychiatric nurses, and 71 per cent of claims for all occupations.

Mooring noted that Public Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and the provincial government “seem to be holding firm with their current mask mandates, so while we continue to advocate for stronger measures, we also need to rely on parents to talk to their children about the importance of wearing a mask for everybody’s safety.”

The BCTF president said the education sector is second only to the health sector in the number of compensation claims filed with WorkSafeBC for occupational COVID-19 infection.

Mooring said public school teachers and staff have the third highest number of compensation claims, behind workers in long-term care and acute care settings, and the number of claims filed by public school employees exceeds that of health care workers in other settings such as community health support services and emergency health care.

The BCTF is advising teachers who are working in a classroom environment “where there is a significant risk of exposure” to COVID-19 to “work with their local union” to file a claim with WorkSafeBC if they are diagnosed with the coronavirus.


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram  and follow Tom on Twitter

CoronavirusSchoolsSurrey

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Princeton man accidentally exposes himself to the wrong person
Next story
B.C., Washington state work together to kill Asian giant hornets

Just Posted

One Ridge Meadows RCMP arrest lead to recovery of $1,300 worth of merchandise. (Black Press files)
Mounties nab store thieves in Maple Ridge

Six arrested in blitz targeting known pilferers

Maple Ridge Community Foundation supported local charities responding to COVID-19. (The News files)
Maple Ridge Community Foundation selling coffee for a good cause

First ever custom roasted coffee fundraiser

Ridge Meadows Hospice Society volunteer Jill Constable. (Ridge Meadows Hospice Society/Special to The News)
Virtual dinner raises thousands for hospice in Maple Ridge

$37,000 raised in single evening

The theme for Earth Day celebrations this year is “Emerge”. (Special to The News)
Earth Day Community Challenge to encourage Maple Ridge residents to “Emerge”

There will be no official Earth Day celebration on April 22

Ridge Meadows RCMP’s Road Safety Target Team conducts a distracted driving campaign on Friday, Mar. 12. (Clint VanBlanken/Special to The News)
Almost 20 drivers caught distracted in RCMP blitz

On average, 78 deaths occur every year as a result of distracted driving

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix provide an update on COVID-19 in the province. (B.C. government)
556 new COVID-19 cases reported in B.C., 116 new variants of concern

Hospitalizations are on the rise

(File)
B.C. permanently increases disability and income assistance, senior’s supplement

Province says more than 300,000 people will be affected by rate increase

Female staff at Boston Pizza at 1045 Columbia Street were asked to conform to a sexist dress code, according UFCW 1518 president Kim Novak, (Google Maps)
Women told to wear skirts at Lower Mainland Boston Pizza, union says

As of Monday, management at the New Westminster restaurant had not taken conciliatory action

Cheslatta Carrier Nation chief Corinna Leween speaks to the annual B.C. Natural Resources Forum, Jan. 27, 2021. Leween is president of Carrier Sekani Family Services, a delegated agency of the B.C. government serving northern B.C. communities. (B.C. Natural Resources Forum)
B.C. addiction treatment centre rejected because it’s on ‘agricultural’ land

Remote fishing lodge on Tachick Lake has never been farmed

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

FILE – Sven Spichiger, Washington State Department of Agriculture managing entomologist, displays a canister of Asian giant hornets vacuumed from a nest in a tree behind him Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Blaine, Wash. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
B.C., Washington state work together to kill Asian giant hornets

A hornet surveillance program in B.C. will set up traps in areas where there were previous findings

DJ Goddess, aka Jessica Dhillon, with Maya the boa constrictor at Urban Safari in South Surrey. (Photo: facebook.com/iamdjgoddess)
DJ charms snakes, lizards at Surrey animal sanctuary during video shoot

‘Can’t wait to show you what we shot,’ the UBC-schooled DJ Goddess posted

(Black Press Media files)
BCTF says more K-7 teachers with COVID-19 than Grades 8-12 teachers

Union says this shows the importance of wearing masks in classrooms

Prominent Indigenous leader and former politician Edward John attended a gathering with cabinet ministers and First Nations leaders in Vancouver on Sept. 11, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Former B.C. politician, Indigenous leader, ordered to stand trial on sex charges

Edward John, 71, pled not guilty to allegations related to a single person in Prince George

Most Read