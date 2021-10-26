A health worker prepares shots of the vaccine for COVID-19. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix)

A health worker prepares shots of the vaccine for COVID-19. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix)

BCTF survey finds 94% of teachers fully vaccinated

The BCTF renews calls for any vaccine mandates to be province-wide, not district by district

As school districts mull vaccine mandates, the B.C. Teachers’ Federation says 94 per cent of teachers are fully vaccinated.

An internal health and safety survey found that only two per cent of BCTF members said they were unvaccinated, one per cent are partially vaccinated pending their second dose and four per cent did not respond to the survey.

RELATED: B.C. teachers urged to get vaccinated as union calls for provincial mandate

“From the beginning, BC teachers have been doing their part to keep their students and schools safe,” BCTF president Teri Mooring said. “We’ve also confirmed that 82 per cent of BC teachers support a province-wide vaccine mandate for all adults working in our schools. Any vaccine mandate in K to 12 must be province-wide, a district by district patchwork approach does not make sense.”

Aside from vaccination rates, the survey also found that the pandemic has negatively impacted teachers’ mental health, with 79 per cent saying their mental health has worsened and 27 per cent said the pandemic has made it more likely they will leave teaching within the next two years.

Only 46 per cent of teachers said they feel safe at work and 71 per cent said they don’t feel they’re getting enough information about COVID-19 cases and exposures in their schools.

RELATED: Teachers’ union calls for more speed, clarity on COVID-19 exposures

The BCTF said it will publish a more detailed report in the coming days and will use the data to continue their advocacy and lobbying efforts with the provincial government.

Previous story
Workers who lose jobs over COVID vaccine mandates will not be eligible for lockdown benefit
Next story
Friend of victims in deadly Kelowna crane collapse want probe complete before work resumes

Just Posted

People are welcome to lay a wreath at the cenotaph in Pitt Meadows on Nov. 11, but they must be retrieved by dusk the same day. (The News files)
Royal Canadian Legion cancels official Remembrance Day ceremonies in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Flames forward Jack Steffens (17) had a goal and an assist in Abbotsford on Friday, and now has 12 points in 12 games. He is seen here in action against the Langley Trappers. (Neil Corbett/The News)
Ridge Meadows Flames win two more, hang onto first place

Benveet (Bean) Gill spoke to students at Maple Ridge secondary about overcoming challenges. (Rick Hansen Foundation/Special to The News)
Maple Ridge secondary students learn about overcoming discrimination

Camille Bush and Rob Hornsey with a 2.8 metre long sturgeon. (Special to The News)
Maple Ridge woman celebrates 70 with giant sturgeon catch