High temperatures are in the forecast for this weekend, and more sunshine through the week. (Neil Corbett/THE NEWS)

Beach weather finally arrives in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Sunshine in the forecast for most of the coming week

Some good beach weather is finally on its way this weekend in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows.

Environment Canada is predicting a high of 26 C Saturday and 27 C on Sunday at the Pitt Meadows weather station – which would make the latter the hottest day in July so far in summer 2019.

It has been the coolest July since 2011, with an average temperature of 22.6 C so far this month, and the hottest day being Canada Day, as the mercury reached 26.9 C on July 1.

For comparison, last year the average temperature was five degrees hotter on average, at 27.7 C for the month, and the hottest day was a tropical 33.9 C.

READ ALSO: B.C. to be the ‘king of heat’ this summer: meteorologist

There has already been 67 mm of rain this July, compared with a dry 27.7 mm last July.

But there is still time for the average for the month to come up considerably, and there is sunshine in the forecast through most of the week, with a rainy Wednesday to cool things off mid week.

Some weather forecasters are predicting even higher temperatures, up to 31 C, for Sunday.

 


Most Read