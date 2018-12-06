Beams of light honour victims on Polytechnique anniversary

National Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence Against Women marked across Canada

Attending a vigil to honour the victims of the Ecole Polytechnique shooting in Montreal 29 years ago, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau says more can be done to fight gender-based violence.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Speaker of B.C. legislature threatens to resign, calls situation a ‘circus’

Just Posted

Healthy margin of error covered extra leisure centre costs

Maple Ridge’s new centre opens in August

Maple Ridge’s tent city renews vacating plans

Wants social housing, not supportive housing

Friends food bank awaiting rush of donations

Working on hampers for 700 in Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows

Maple Ridge coach named to team B.C.

Gilligan will be with women’s under-18 Canada Games squad

Maple Ridge looking at joining call for ride sharing

Businesses hurting, says councillor

Beams of light honour victims on Polytechnique anniversary

National Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence Against Women marked across Canada

Feds reject push to amend Criminal Code to outlaw forced sterilization

ozens of Indigenous women say they’ve been pressured into sterilization procedures they didn’t want

Man ‘scared straight’ as teenager gets $175,000 in damage award from B.C. court

Justice Jennifer Duncan ruled the sexual assault took place and the province is liable

Speaker of B.C. legislature threatens to resign, calls situation a ‘circus’

Darryl Plecas says he’ll resign if financial audits being done don’t result in outrage from the public and taxpayers.

VIDEO: ‘Surrey Theme Song’ plays up ‘jokes and stereotypes’ artist sees in city

Artist known as Melvin Medici says he channeled ‘Surrey Jack’ alter ego for music video

Investigation justifies shooting of homeless man by B.C. RCMP officer

Incident won’t be referred to Crown counsel for consideration of charges

B.C. pair sought in connection to home invasion, bombs, drugs and weapons

Cameron Cole and Charles Patrick of Kamloops have been charged, but remain at large

Flurries and slight risk of freezing rain for Lower Mainland: Environment Canada

Special weather statement issued as conditions expected to change late Friday

Mall security guard honoured for saving B.C. woman’s life

Pamela Morgan collapsed in Semiahmoo Shopping Centre and Cameron Hubley was there to help

Most Read