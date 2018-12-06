Beams of light honour victims on Polytechnique anniversary

Attending a vigil to honour the victims of the Ecole Polytechnique shooting in Montreal 29 years ago, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau says more can be done to fight gender-based violence.
The Canadian Press
National Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence Against Women marked across Canada
Attending a vigil to honour the victims of the Ecole Polytechnique shooting in Montreal 29 years ago, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau says more can be done to fight gender-based violence.
The Canadian Press
National Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence Against Women marked across Canada
ozens of Indigenous women say they’ve been pressured into sterilization procedures they didn’t want
Justice Jennifer Duncan ruled the sexual assault took place and the province is liable
Darryl Plecas says he’ll resign if financial audits being done don’t result in outrage from the public and taxpayers.
Artist known as Melvin Medici says he channeled ‘Surrey Jack’ alter ego for music video
Incident won’t be referred to Crown counsel for consideration of charges
Cameron Cole and Charles Patrick of Kamloops have been charged, but remain at large
Special weather statement issued as conditions expected to change late Friday
Pamela Morgan collapsed in Semiahmoo Shopping Centre and Cameron Hubley was there to help
Wants social housing, not supportive housing
Businesses hurting, says councillor
Winner gets a $2,000 London Drugs gift card and a three-day photography workshop with professional nature photographer
Chinese officials are demanding Canada release Huawei Technologies’ chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou, who was arrested in Vancouver over the weekend.
Gilligan will be with women’s under-18 Canada Games squad
RCMP said the boat operator was ‘grossly impaired and an open container of liquor was located nearby’
Operation Red Nose and Rudy will be on hand along Golden Ears Way.