Members of the group Maple Ridge Bears became concerned the bear could fall onto a vehicle or cyclist. (Contributed)

Bear goes out on a limb for Thanksgiving feast

Maple Ridge Bears group rallies to save animal

A bear enjoying a feed of crab apples, in bouncing branches above 132nd Avenue, stopped traffic on Monday.

Members of the Maple Ridge Bears group saw posts and pictures in social media, and turned up to make sure the little bear did not come to harm. Founder Susan Zanders said people saw the bear above the road in the morning, and when he was still there in the afternoon, expressed their concerns that he was stuck.

“This story could have ended differently, however it has a very happy ending,” said Susan Zanders, one of the founders of the group.

It was started to educate the public about attractants, in response to the shooting of bears in residential neighbourhoods in the spring of 2019.

“The bear was happily celebrating a Thanksgiving apple feast while getting ready for hibernation,” said Susan Zanders. “He was munching away, doing what bears normally do and had no interest in anyone.”

However the branch was precariously thin, and the onlookers were concerned he could fall onto the road.

Dan Mikolay from WildsafeBC, Ross Davies from Kanaka Education and Environmental Partnership Society and other community members were soon on the scene. The RCMP came to direct traffic.

“It was a really amazing community response, and so many people from the group just turned up to see how they could help,” said Zanders.

“And we saved another bear.”

Traffic backed up and a crowd formed, watching for about half an hour until the bear ambled out of the tree.

Then neighbours who were arborists offered their help to cut the loaded apple tree branches down.

They could see the little bear watching from a distance, said Zanders, and left the apples where he could find them, away from the road.

Maple Ridge bears has a group of volunteer gleaners that will remove unwanted fruit for owners.

“Typically we will glean a fruit tree if an owner needs help and we donate to Critter Care (in Langley) for their 18 orphaned cubs,” said Zanders.

Bears are getting ready for hibernation now and typically eat up to 20,000 calories a day, she explained. It is important that residents keep all attractants inaccessible, including garbage and recycling stored inside.

 

@NeilCorbett18
ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Previous story
Overnight closures on Pattullo Bridge as earthquake warning system installed

Just Posted

Bear goes out on a limb for Thanksgiving feast

Maple Ridge Bears group rallies to save animal

Flames drop two games on weekend

Ridge Meadows hosts Pilots on Friday

Pitt Meadows police review nearing recommendations

Report to council expected as soon as November

First two days of advance voting up 25 per cent

Polls busy including Pitt Meadows-Maple Ridge

Council wants more details on Maple Ridge transport plan

Wants clarification from TransLink on roads, mass transit

ELECTION 2019: Climate strikes push environment to top of mind for federal leaders

Black Press Media presents a three-part series on three big election issues

B.C. woman finds mysterious coin among Grandma’s collection

Grandmother died when she was very young and her past is not well known to her mother

TransLink Mayors’ voters guide singles out Conservatives on transit funding

The guide outlines the pledges major parties have made on transit funding

Overnight closures on Pattullo Bridge as earthquake warning system installed

Northbound closures are planned from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. on certain nights through to Nov. 4

Advanced polls saw 4.7 million Canadians cast their ballots in the 2019 federal election

That’s a 29 per cent increase from advance polling in 2015

Pot use admission at U.S. border snagging Canadian boomers, says lawyer

A waiver to enter the U.S. can cost $2,000 and isn’t a guarantee

Health concerns over vaping cast haze over Canadian cannabis market expansion

More than 1,000 people in the United States, and a handful in Canada, have developed a lung ailment

After losing two baby boys, B.C. parents hope to cut through the taboo of infant death

Oct. 15 is Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Day in B.C.

Cheating husband sues mistress for gifted ring after wife learns about affair

The husband gave his mistress $1,000 to buy herself a ring in December 2017

Most Read