A bear was hit and killed by a vehicle along Lougheed Highway Sunday evening. (Colleen Flanagan/THE NEWS) A bear was hit and killed by a vehicle along Lougheed Highway Sunday evening. (Colleen Flanagan/THE NEWS)

Bear hit and killed on Lougheed Highway in Maple Ridge

Occurred near wildlife corridor in eastern part of city.

A black bear was struck and killed by a vehicle along Lougheed Highway on Sunday in eastern Maple Ridge.

Conservation officer Wyatt Pile said it appears the bear jumped a barrier and ended up on the road, then was struck by a vehicle near Kanaka Creek Regional Park around 6:30 p.m.

By the time he arrived, the female bear had died.

“It’s kind of unfortunate. With the bear population like it is in that area, and the high traffic rate, it’s not uncommon.”

Pile said bears frequently move up and down the Kanaka Creek corridor and usually travel below the bridge that passes over Kanaka Creek.

He added that bears can usually figure out traffic and stay away from busy roads.

The Conservation Officer Service is also dealing with several bear encounters in Silver Valley, a suburb in north Maple Ridge.

Two weeks ago, the B.C. Conservation Officer Service shot and killed three bears in the area. Another bear was shot, but escaped into the forest.

Then a mother bear and three cubs were relocated from Silver Valley last week.

Residents of the neighbourhood are calling for action to reduce the number of problem bears, making it a ‘no-kill’ zone.

However, the Conservation Officer Service doesn’t follow a “no-kill” policy in that area of B.C.

In a statement last week, the service said it, “assesses and responds to wildlife conflicts based on the level of conflict and risk to public safety in each case.”


