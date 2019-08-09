Bear sighted in downtown Maple Ridge

Police were on the scene and bear bangers sounded in response to a bear being sighted in downtown Maple Ridge, Friday morning.

The activity took place in the Dewdney Trunk Road area on the eastern part of the downtown.

Maple Ridge resident Jesse Stretch said he first saw the bear and cub at about 7 a.m. on Dewdney Trunk Road and Burnett Street. But the mom and cub were separated by about a block. “So we were trying to coral them back together.”

Police showed up and tried to do the same thing, but later left them alone, in the hopes the mom would reunite with her cub and get out of town.

Stretch said the mom bear was last seen moving eastward away from the town and assumed she would eventually reunite with her cub.



