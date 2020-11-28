Pitt Meadows Mayor John Becker at his former law office. (News files)

Becker suspended from practicising law for 14 months

Former Pitt Meadows Mayor faced discipline by the Law Society of B.C.

Former Pitt Meadows Mayor will not be practicing law for 14 months, after a discipline hearing with the Law Society of B.C.

The tribunal also ordered Becker to pay costs. A decision with written reasons has not yet been released, and it will specify when Becker’s suspension is to take effect, said Jason Kuzminski, law society director of communications.

Becker was scheduled to face three hearings on three separate citations this month. However, during the process the citations were joined, and the 14-month suspension was a joint proposal by both sides, to address all three citations, explained Kuzminski.

He noted Becker may continue practicing law, so as not to provide a hardship for his clients, until the suspension is ordered to take effect.

One of the citations was for misappropriation of funds, during a period from 2012-2014. Listed in that citation was failure to deliver a bill before withdrawal of client funds, and using pre-signed trust cheques. There was also an allegation of misappropriation or improper billing, involving 205 charges. That citation was issued in September of 2018.

A second and third citation were issued in February of 2019.

One involved letters which allegedly contained untruthful or misleading information about Becker & Company’s trademark agent status, from 2015 and 2016. It also said during an investigation of complaints, Becker failed to respond fully to the Law Society, or made false representations.

A third citation was for professional misconduct in 2017 and 2018. It involved 199 clients, and said Becker removed their corporate records from “G Legal” without their knowledge, instructions or consent, and failed to provide the clients with accurate information about the location of their records.

READ ALSO: Dingwall elected mayor in Pitt Meadows as turnout up 10 per cent

Becker was elected mayor of Pitt Meadows in 2014, after having served as a city councillor for nine years. He was beaten by current mayor Bill Dingwall in the 2018 election.

The first citation against him was issued Sept. 25, 2018, and the election was held just weeks later, on Oct.20 that year.

 


Most Read