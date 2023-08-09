Bees and Blueberries Festival returning to Pitt Meadows this weekend

The free event runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday

The ninth annual Bees and Blueberries Festival will take place on Aug. 12 and 13 at Dr. Bee’s Honeyland in Pitt Meadows. (The News files)

After a four-year hiatus, the beloved Bees and Blueberries Festival is finally returning to Pitt Meadows this weekend.

Over the course of two days, Dr. Bee Honeyland will be providing a wide variety of entertainment that will include tours of the farm’s massive bee colonies, plenty of blueberry picking and tastings, and much more.

The festival will start on Saturday, Aug. 12, and continue through Sunday, with many local vendors being there on both days to sell homemade products.

Children will have the opportunity to enjoy things like the live music and princess performances, but will also have plenty of crafts and games to do as well.

One of the event’s biggest attractions is the live bee beard act, where a trained professional will literally walk around with a beard made of live bees. This show will take place at 11 a.m. and 2:45 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. on Sunday.

Proceeds from the event will be going to the Environmental Youth Alliance, which is a non-profit that encourages youth to learn about horticulture, ecological restoration, plant medicine, and community leadership.

The ninth annual Bees and Blueberries Festival will take place at Dr. Bee Honeyland farm (17617 Ford Detour Rd.) from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Aug. 12 and 13.

