A protester swings a hammer in an attempt to remove the head of the Egerton Ryerson statue in Toronto on Sunday June 6, 2021. A much-maligned statue of Egerton Ryerson was toppled in Toronto on Sunday. The statue, prominently displayed on the campus of Ryerson University, has come under renewed scrutiny after the discovery in Kamloops, B.C., of what are believed to be the remains of 215 Indigenous children at a former residential school. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

A protester swings a hammer in an attempt to remove the head of the Egerton Ryerson statue in Toronto on Sunday June 6, 2021. A much-maligned statue of Egerton Ryerson was toppled in Toronto on Sunday. The statue, prominently displayed on the campus of Ryerson University, has come under renewed scrutiny after the discovery in Kamloops, B.C., of what are believed to be the remains of 215 Indigenous children at a former residential school. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

Beheaded statue of Egerton Ryerson, toppled Sunday in Toronto, won’t be replaced

Ryerson is credited as one of the architects of Canada’s residential school system

The president of Ryerson University in Toronto says a statue of the university’s namesake has been pulled down by protesters and will not be replaced.

A statement from university president Mohamed Lachemi says the statue was felled by demonstrators about an hour after the conclusion of a demonstration protesting the university’s continued use of Ryerson’s name.

Demonstrators splattered the statue with paint, then cut off the head of the statue, carried it to the lakeshore and lowered by rope into the water.

Ryerson is credited as one of the architects of Canada’s residential school system.

His statue had become a rallying point in Toronto following the discovery of what are believed to be the remains of 215 students buried in unmarked graves on the grounds of a former residential school in Kamloops, B.C.

The statement from Lachemi says the statue will not be “restored or replaced,” and he is relieved no one was hurt when the statute was brought down.

Toronto police say the removal of the statute is under investigation.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Victoria spent $30,000 to remove John A. Macdonald statue

RELATED: B.C. students lobby to get racist official’s name off Victoria street

EducationFederal PoliticshistoryIndigenous

Previous story
BC Ferries passenger goes overboard, recovered near Bowen Island
Next story
Moderna seeks Health Canada approval for kids as young as 12 to receive its vaccine

Just Posted

Langley's Arlene Van Roon shared the view of Alouette River from the saddle, and through the ears, of her now eight-year-old Kiger mustang, Wildfire. (Special to The News)
SHARE: View through the ears

Send us your photo showing how you view Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows, and it could be featured soon

Local woman shares her experiences with an anti-vaxxer. It changed the life of her child. (Files)
LETTER: Maple Ridge mom said vaccination would have protected her beautiful boy in utero

Letter writer pleading with people to get vaccinated for COVID if not for themselves then for others

Erin Del Giudice shared some shots taken from Pitt River Bridge, as well as Neaves Road. “Loved the mist rolling over the barge and reflection of the mountains,” Del Giudice said. (Special to The News)
SHARE: Sunset and morning mist a stunning combination

Send us your photo showing how you view Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows, and it could be featured soon

Maple Ridge’s Antoinette deWit suggests people check out the sights and sounds of Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows from the seat of a bicycle. She dressed up for Go By Bike Week, which wraps up today (June 6). (Special to The News)
SHARE: Check out this community from the seat of a bike

Send us your photo showing how you view Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows, and it could be featured soon

Alex Tablada found himself captivated by the stunning beauty of nature recently while walking some trails in his hometown of Maple Ridge. He had to share the view that befell him of the Golden Ears Mountains. “I have a lot of beautiful photos of this area that I’d like to share regularly in the coming weeks,” he shared. (Special to The News)
SHARE: Majestic mountains and so much more

Send us your photo showing how you view Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows, and it could be featured soon

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visits a memorial at the Eternal flame on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, which is in recognition of discovery of children’s remains at the site of a former residential school in Kamloops, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Trudeau calls on Catholic Church to take responsibility for residential schools

Prime Minister said he expects the church to make school records available

FILE – A vial containing the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is shown at a vaccination site in Marcq en Baroeul, outside Lille, northern France, Saturday, March 20, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Michel Spingler
Moderna seeks Health Canada approval for kids as young as 12 to receive its vaccine

It could be the second vaccine for COVID approved in teenagers

FILE – A B.C. Ferries vessel passes Bowen Island while traveling on Howe Sound from Horseshoe Bay to Langdale, B.C., on Friday, April 23, 2021. A BC Ferries passenger was recovered from the waters near Bowen Island after going overboard Sunday, after another passenger witnessed them fall off the ferry mid-afternoon. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
BC Ferries passenger goes overboard, recovered near Bowen Island

The person’s condition is unknown

Two individuals were located inside a vehicle which was eventually stopped by police. One adult male and one child, believed to be under the age of 12 years old, were taken to hospital. (File photo)
Child, man injured after gunshots exchanged during police chase near Merritt: RCMP

The child was in the vehicle alleged to be fleeing from police after stolen property investigation

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price (31) makes a glove save during first period NHL Stanley Cup playoff hockey action against the Winnipeg Jets, in Montreal, Sunday, June 6, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Montreal Canadiens a win away from NHL semifinals after 5-1 victory over Winnipeg

Habs can sweep aside Jets with victory Monday

The former Kamloops Indian Residential School is seen in Kamloops, B.C., on Friday, June 4, 2021. Widespread shock at the discovery of what’s believed to be the buried remains of 215 Indigenous children has highlighted the pervasive ignorance among many Canadians of one of the most sordid, and as yet incomplete, chapters in Canada’s national story, experts and observers say. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
‘Convenient ignorance:’ Canadians’ knowledge of residential schools woefully lacking

Some see the collective shudder at the grim find in B.C. as evidence of a tipping point towards change

People wait in line for a COVID-19 vaccination shot in Montreal, Saturday, June 5, 2021, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Weekend brings lower COVID-19 counts across much of Canada

Ontario logged 663 new cases on Sunday, the lowest figure seen since Oct. 18

Vancouver Giants head coach Michael Dyck helped Team Canada to comeback win. (Courtesy Vancouver Giants)
VIDEO: International hockey gold for Vancouver Giants coach

Michael Dyck helped coach Team Canada to comeback

Most Read