Bell won’t seek third term on Maple Ridge council

Corisa Bell has decided not to seek a third term on Maple Ridge council.

Bell announced her decision Wednesday on Facebook.

“Hello Everyone, I want to share with you a very tough decision I’ve made. I truly believe in my heart it’s the best decision. It’s this way I feel I can best play my part in our village going forward. I’ve decided not to seek a third term on Council in October,” she says.

“I thank everyone so much for your continued support over the years, it’s truly been a privilege and an honour.”

She says in a release that, after two terms representing Maple Ridge, she is starting her own company, CB Management Solutions, being a mediator and representing businesses, service agencies, the non-profit community and citizens to all levels of government.

“I’m so excited to facilitate dialogue between government and the people. I understand the challenges with interpreting legislation and how you often need to know the answers before asking a question in order to move your agenda forward,” she adds.

“All I’ve ever wanted to do is be helpful and create learning opportunities for everyone to work together for the overall benefit and quality of life. I really feel I will be able to achieve this for all of us as a mediator rather than an elected official. There’s far too much politics in politics, it’s distracting and at times can be extremely negative”.

Bell was first elected to council in 2011 after leading the local Fight HST campaign, as well as an unsuccessful recall campaign against former MLA Marc Dalton.

Bell received 4,321 votes in 2011, the third most among council candidates.

She received more than any other council candidate in 2014, with 7,941.

However, Bell was absent from council for a long period this term, from November 2017 until this past spring, due to illness.

“Wishing everyone a wonderful long weekend full of fun and love! Everyday I’m getting stronger and I have … in my possession … a note to return to work in June! I can’t stop smiling!” Bell wrote in a Facebook post on May 20.

During her terms, Bell says in the past seven years she able to get a social media policy approved and was instrumental in having city workshop meetings recorded.

In not seeking re-election, Bell says she is thankful to council and staff for implementing an open government committee this term.

“So much of politics in general seems to involve a battle between left and right ideology. I’d like to see Maple Ridge move toward a centralist view, composed of compromise and reason, for the benefit of the people. I think like a citizen and will represent the citizens.”