Belligerent customer was wanted by police

It turned out a confrontational customer at a Maple Ridge business was wanted by police.

Ridge Meadows RCMP arrested a man who was wanted on an outstanding warrant out of Vancouver. On Monday at around 2 p.m., police were responding to a call in the 20700 block area of Lougheed Highway regarding a belligerent man inside a local business.

The man had left the premises prior to police attendance, however police were able to identify a suspect. The investigation further revealed the suspect was wanted on a warrant for breach of probation. Police located the man a short distance away and, after a brief scuffle, the man was arrested.

“This is a great example of how picking up that phone and calling us can help in making our community safer,” said RCMP Const. Julie Klaussner. “We want to thank the employee at this local business for contacting us which ultimately led to the apprehension of this wanted man.”



