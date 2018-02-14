Ben Stewart to replace Christy Clark in Kelowna West

The byelection to replace the former premier in the Kelowna West riding is over

BC Liberal Ben Stewart is returning to the B.C. Legislature as he has regained his seat, winning a byelection in Kelowna West, the seat held by former B.C. Premier Christy Clark.

Stewart built an early lead and with 105 of 111 ballots reporting, he is carrying 56 per cent of the vote with Shelley Cook of the NDP in second with 24 per cent, trailing by almost 4,000 votes.

Stewart has accepted a congratulatory phone call from Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson and has spoken to the media and to volunteers at his Quails’ gate winery.

Stewart’s closest competitor was Cook of the NDP who also ran and lost in the general election to Clark. But when Clark stepped down, the byelection was called and Stewart grabbed the Liberal nomination by acclamation.

Green Party of BC candidate Robert Stupka ran a solid campaign and garnered 13 per cent of the vote while the BC Conservatives (seven per cent) and Libertarian candidates (.87 per cent) ran a distant third and fourth.

The owner of Quails’ Gate Winery held office in Kelowna West from 2009 to 2013 where he was a Liberal cabinet minster before stepping down to allow Christy Clark to take office as B.C.’s Premier.

The win in the byelection gives the BC Liberals 42 seats in the Legislature while the NDP and Green combination has 44.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.


kparnell@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Previous story
UPDATE: Former Lower Mainland sports coach charged with sexually assaulting minor

Just Posted

Maple Ridge recognized again for good financial reporting

Earns Canadian Award for Financial Reporting.

100-year-old mystery of Anastasia in Maple Ridge

Canada’s Ballet Jörgen will be bringing the tragic tale of Anastasia’s fate to the ACT

Maple Ridge father, daughter up for B.C. sports awards

Maggie Coles-Lyster and Barry Lyster finalists for Sport B.C. awards.

Burrards win u-15 B.C. field title

Finally defeat Coquitlam in championship final.

UPDATE: Snow closes road into Golden Ears park

This is the second time this season that the park has been closed to traffic

B.C. communities get funding for Family Day events

Maple Ridge receives $4,000 for four events

Canadian women’s hockey team beats U.S. 2-1 at PyeongChang Olympics

Canadians advance to semifinals

Ben Stewart to replace Christy Clark in Kelowna West

The byelection to replace the former premier in the Kelowna West riding is over

New real estate rules delayed after concern from industry

Superintendent of Real Estate agrees more clarity is required

B.C. Ferries CEO says new reservation system will improve efficiency

Reservation fee structure undergoing changes over next two years

Nick Lang’s Story: The tragic and preventable death of a teen in government care

Parents drop lawsuit against provincial government to focus on making positive changes

Couple who met on Air Canada flight get Valentine’s Day gift

Kelowna - Air Canada is giving the pair a trip to Paris

UPDATE: Former Lower Mainland sports coach charged with sexually assaulting minor

RCMP say there may have been other underage victims of Codie Hindle

17 dead, suspect identified in Florida school shooting

Police say suspect is a former student

Most Read