Best news photographs of 2017

A year in review through the lens of of Black Press staff and readers

See some of B.C.’s very best images from our Black Press photojournalists and readers

For a full video gallery of the images click see below.

 

Previous story
VIDEO: Fraser Highway closed through Langley
Next story
N. Korea says won’t give up nukes if US keeps up ‘blackmail’

Just Posted

On Cooking: Making honey garlic meatballs

Ground chuck is much meatier in flavor than typical ground beef.

Dalton sees several strong options for leader

B.C. Liberals a month away from choosing a new face of the party

Rustlers host holiday hockey tournaments

Midget tournament coming up in Maple Ridge

Pitt Meadows brothers cycling for Canada

Alex and Ryan Tougas named to national BMX teams

Maple Ridge workshop teaches the art of light and sound

Tech-nique workshop teaches the skill of lighting and sound for a live concert event

UPDATED: Fire call at Maple Ridge homeless camp

Emergency responders rush to Anita Place Tent City

N. Korea says won’t give up nukes if US keeps up ‘blackmail’

North Korea conducted its most powerful nuclear test to date in September and launched three missiles into the sea in July and November

Canada clinches first in Group A at world championship

Kelowna’s Cal Foote earns three assists in win over Denmark at World Junior Hockey Championship

VIDEO: Prince George Cougars edge Vancouver Giants 7-6 in OT in wild affair

Visitors score with 0.3 seconds to go in regulation to tie game, then net OT winner

‘These children were the light of our lives’: Oak Bay gathers to honour slain sisters

Family friend Sandra Hudson called the vigil and ‘incredible show of support’ for sisters’ family

Hockey on the highway

A game of shinny breaks out on the packed snow of the Coquihalla Highway

Plea for used Christmas trees by Langley animal rehab centre gets generous response

Critter Care had all it needed in less than a day

VIDEO: Fraser Highway closed through Langley

Winter storm downs power lines

Canada loses to U.S. in shootout at World Juniors outdoor game

Kelowna Rockets player Dillon Dubé scores to give him three points in three games

Most Read