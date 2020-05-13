Five Cavalier King Charles Spaniel dogs for a walk in Greetsiel, northern Germany, Thursday, May 2, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mohssen Assanimoghaddam/dpa via AP

Better Business Bureau warns online puppy scams surging during COVID-19 pandemic

People from Victoria to Toronto and Halifax have reported being victimized while trying to buy a puppy online

The Better Business Bureau says puppy scams are the latest way fraudsters are taking advantage of lonely, isolated people during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A statement from the Better Business Bureau serving Mainland British Columbia says online puppy scams have spiked since the pandemic reached North America.

The bureau says consumer assistance organizations across the country have received more reports about fraudulent pet websites in April than in the first three months of the year combined.

Karla Laird, the spokeswoman for bureau serving Mainland B.C., says scammers are taking advantage of the desire of would-be pet owners to find joy during difficult times.

She says people from Victoria to Toronto and Halifax have reported being victimized while trying to buy a puppy online.

The Better Business Bureau has several tips to guard against the scams, including never to buy a pet without seeing it in person and not to send payments by Western Union, Moneygram or gift cards.

An earlier study of puppy frauds conducted by the bureau found the most successful scams depend sophisticated advertisements to hook unsuspecting consumers.

“Experts believed at that time, that at least 80 per cent of the sponsored advertising links that appear in an internet search for pets may be fraudulent,” a statement from the BBB says.

It points to one website claiming to be based in Tulsa, Okla., that specifically targets people trying to buy dogs from the Cavalier King Charles Spaniel breed.

Would-be buyers are advised to check when the website was created and whether any logos or links are authentic.

“Some of the most common traits of scam websites during the pandemic are the fact that they have no online footprint or history, the social media links are not active or not working and the websites were launched between February to April of this year,” the bureau warns.

Pet owners should research prices for the breed they are interested in adopting, says the bureau.

If a purebred dog is advertised for free or at a deeply discounted price, and then other payment is required for services like vaccination or shipping, it could be a fraudulent offer, it says.

Local shelters should also be considered a good source to find a dog seeking a home, says the bureau.

READ MORE: Police seize 1,500 fake COVID-19 tests being sold in B.C.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

CoronavirusPets

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Health Canada approves serological test to detect COVID-19 antibodies
Next story
‘Rapid, serial dating’ a no-go even as people expand their pandemic bubbles: Dr. Henry

Just Posted

Maple Ridge dentist develops project to virtually meet patients

P2PDentist is a secure patient-to-dentist program that provides tools required for dentists

Suspected predators have Albion and Whonnock on guard

Two suspicious incidents reported in east Maple Ridge neighbourhoods have residents alarmed

Registration open for Maple Ridge ‘Town Hall’ on businesses reopening

Event is an opportunity to answer questions businesses may have about reopening

ARMS in Maple Ridge chooses new president

Ken Stewart elected during virtual AGM on April 30

Maple Ridge Mad Hatter’s Foundation inviting people to host their tea party this year

The goal of the Mad Hatter’s Parade and Tea Party is to eliminate the stigma of mental illness

B.C. sees spike in search and rescue calls ahead of COVID-19 restrictions easing

Search and rescue groups, made up of volunteers, risk contracting COVID-19 when they rescue strangers

Helping The News continue its mission to provide trusted local news

New platform allows readers to make a one-time or ongoing donation to support local journalism

COVID-19: Vernon emergency shelter first in province to add sleeping pods

Turning Points and BC Housing partnered to introduce extra safety measure amid pandemic

Students, recent grads can apply for emergency benefit on Friday, Trudeau says

CESB is part of $9B fund to help students amid pandemic

‘Rapid, serial dating’ a no-go even as people expand their pandemic bubbles: Dr. Henry

Slow and steady is the name of the dating game right now, top doctor says

Better Business Bureau warns online puppy scams surging during COVID-19 pandemic

People from Victoria to Toronto and Halifax have reported being victimized while trying to buy a puppy online

B.C. records just 7 new cases, 1 death as next phase of COVID-19 reopening inches closer

Hospitalizations drop to 63, ICU cases to 16

B.C. gives smart phones to vulnerable, homeless to access services, connect with family

COVID-19 restrictions have left many public places closed, leaving people without access to internet

Could Abbotsford Centre host NHL games during pandemic?

Postponed hockey season could possibly coming to Metro Vancouver later this year

Most Read