Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price looks up at the replay following a goal by the Vegas Golden Knights during second period of Game 3 of the NHL Stanley Cup semifinal on June 18, 2021 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price looks up at the replay following a goal by the Vegas Golden Knights during second period of Game 3 of the NHL Stanley Cup semifinal on June 18, 2021 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

‘Better job’ needed in teaching Canadians about residential schools: Carey Price

Lynda Price, Carey’s mother, is chief of the Ulkatcho First Nation in northern B.C.

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price says more needs to be done to make more people aware of the history of residential schools.

Price, from Anahim Lake, B.C., has previously spoken about his grandmother being a residential school survivor who faced “social injustices” at school.

The star netminder told 680 News he believes not many Canadians are aware of what residential schools were.

Lynda Price, Carey’s mother, is chief of the Ulkatcho First Nation in northern B.C. and he says sharing stories about experiences at residential schools makes her emotional.

He adds that residential schools have had a “snowball effect” on generations of Indigenous people.

The federal government has pledged further support for the identification and investigation of burial grounds near former residential schools after allocating $27 million in 2019, in the wake of unmarked graves being found in several provinces.

“That part of our history in Canada was not covered very well,” Price said from Kelowna, B.C.

“I think we need to do a better job in the future of recognizing that this is a part of our history in Canada and it’s just not right.”

(680 News), The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Indigenous

Previous story
Four arrested after two incidents of catalytic converter thefts in Maple Ridge

Just Posted

BC SPCA’s Maple Ridge branch is anticipating more animals at its shelter this week, from BC SPCA’s Northern BC branches. (BC SPCA/Special to THE NEWS)
Adopt an animal through BC SPCA for half price this July

Ridge Meadows RCMP arrested four people in connection to two separate catalytic converter thefts in Maple Ridge. (Special to The News)
Four arrested after two incidents of catalytic converter thefts in Maple Ridge

Ridge Meadows RCMP are looking for missing man Virpan Kumar. (Ridge Meadows RCMP/Special to The News)
Police are searching for a missing Maple Ridge man

A paraglider was rescued from a tree on Mount St. Benedict on Sunday, July 18. (The News files)
Ridge Meadows SAR helps rescue paraglider stuck in tree on Fraser Valley mountain