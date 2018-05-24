Molson Coors Canada is inviting British Columbians to snap a #beertanks selfie and post it if they happen to spot one of their tanks en route. (Submitted photo)

Big brew tanks headed for Chilliwack wrapped to look like beer cans

Snap a #beertanks selfie if you see massive tanks en route to Chilliwack

The marketing reps at Molson-Coors wanted to add some frothy fun into the mix as they co-ordinated the tricky transport of massive beer-brewing tanks to Chilliwack this month.

So they came up with a special hashtag — #beertanks — to lighten the load with a bit of levity.

Two of the larger brewing tanks will be wrapped with a Molson Canadian and Coors Light banner, making it appear from a distance as if two large cans of beer are being shuttled through traffic.

British Columbians are now invited to snap a “#beertanks selfie” and post it if they happen to spot one of the tanks en route, either by water or on land, to the new brewery site under construction in Chilliwack.

“The #beertanks adds some fun to the whole project,” said Ferg Devins, communication strategist supporting Molson-Coors Canada.

About 50 tanks of varying sizes were slated to arrive in Canada this week on a freighter.

Weeknight road closures in Chilliwack are starting May 27 to accommodate the tank transport by road.

The pre-fabricated brewing tanks were to arrive at the Surrey docks, be barged up the Fraser River, and transferred onto flatbed trucks to take them the remaining 12 kilometres to the new brewery site on Kerr Avenue in Chilliwack.

They were slated to start leaving the Surrey docks by barge Thursday, May 24.

“We are very excited to be building two new breweries in Canada, the Fraser Valley brewery in Chilliwack and our new brewery in Longueuil, Quebec,” said Amy Michtich, chief supply officer for Molson-Coors Canada.

That makes for an exciting time for the planning team, in anticipation of the tanks’ arrival.

“It will be an impressive sight to see on water and land,” Michtich said.

READ MORE: The #BeerTanks are coming!

READ MORE: Brewery takes shape

@CHWKjourno
jfeinberg@theprogress.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
TransLink to ‘pause’ Morgan Freeman PSAs after sexual harassment allegations
Next story
UPDATE: Two-year-old found unresponsive in pool passes away

Just Posted

Maple Ridge council tells BC Housing it wants better

Calls for new model of operating shelters

Pitt Meadows approves Onni’s business park

Golden Ears Business Park will develop 2oo acres

Letter travels from Maple Ridge to P.E.I, no stamp, no name and virtually no address

9-year-old Maple Ridge girl wanted to tell her grandparents she missed them

Big Maple Ridge housing development gets final OK

More than 350 homes planned for along Lougheed Highway

New school boundaries in Maple Ridge

Eastern elementary catchments re-drawn

Police release video on how to ‘run, hide, fight’ if there’s an active shooter

Vancouver police offer video with input from E-Comm, BC EHS, Vancouver Fire and Rescue

Vancouver police cleared after man sets fire to himself, McDonald’s

Independent Investigations Office report released into March incident at Commercial and Broadway

The priciest home for sale in Canada: A $38M Vancouver penthouse

Canada’s luxury real estate: The top 10 most expensive properties for sale right now

VIDEO: The inspiration behind a gang presentation in elementary schools

FIRST IN A SERIES: One Mountie’s tale of recognizing youth recruitment in gangs, and how Surrey RCMP are trying to stop it

9 temperature records broken across B.C. as warm weather continues

Clearwater, Golden, Williams Lake, Malahat a few of the cities that broke records Wednesday

COLUMN: Stanley Cup final prediction

Upstart Vegas Golden Knights clash with Washington Capitals

More than 100 military troops stationed in Fraser Valley on flood watch

As water recedes in the Interior, military departs with a contingent to stay behind in Chilliwack

2 men facing fraud charges in ATM scam that recorded bank card PINs

Vancouver police say group allegedly manipulated bank machines to record bank card information

Elderly man killed in Burnaby collision between bus and SUV

Police believe he may have had a ‘medical incident’ before hitting the bus

Most Read