Big turnout for pop-up vaccination clinic at Haney farmers market

By early afternoon, more than 250 people had been vaccinated against COVID-19 at a Fraser Health Authority pop-up clinic on Saturday, Aug. 28, at the Haney Farmers Market, and more were waiting their turn.

Some were early birds, who got in line a hour before the clinic opened at 22407 Dewdney Truck Rd.

No appointment was necessary and anyone 12 or older who was eligible for a first or second jab could attend.

It was the only neighbourhood clinic scheduled in Maple Ridge until the end of October.

Earlier this month, on Aug. 14, the mass vaccination clinic at Haney Place Mall was shut down, as Fraser Health decided to move towards more mobile and pop-up clinic options to serve the remaining people not vaccinated against COVID-19.

There have been a couple of mobile bus clinics in the city.

The Fraser River Indigenous Society will still continue to vaccinate from 10 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. every Thursday, until Aug. 30.

As of Aug. 24, 82 per cent of those 12 an older have had their first doses in the Maple Ridge/Pitt Meadows region, and 74 per cent had second doses.

There has been a surge in vaccinations in B.C., more than 200 per cent, since the province announced proof of vaccination would be required for admission to a variety of non-essential activities and events, including dining our, going to a movie, casino, or nightclub; working out and attending indoor ticketed sporting events and concerts, as well as indoor weddings, parties, and meetings.

