Old swing is on the ground as Michelle Purcell watches tree cutting, Tuesday. (Phil Melnychuk/THE NEWS)

Big Whonnock trees coming down for safety

Fortis proceeding with removal of 20 in east Maple Ridge

The tall cedar with a crooked ladder nailed into it and from which hung a children’s swing was lopped down in pieces Tuesday on 268th Street to allow Fortis to continue with its gas line maintenance work.

Michelle Purcell, whose front yard adjoins the tree, had opposed its cutting, along with 11 others along the road, saying they didn’t pose a safety hazard to the gas line.

As she and husband Rob watched, crews made quick work of the tree, cutting the branches from the ground up and removing the old swing that has hung there since it was put up in 1945.

Kids used to swing on the tree on their way back and forth to the former Whonnock elementary, recalled Michelle.

“It was the thing to do.”

A few minutes into the heavy-duty cutting, however, and the swing and its rope were rolled up on the ground.

“They said they would give us the swing back. Big deal, I’d rather have the tree,” said Michelle.

She thought it was sad because there was no reason to bring down the cedar, which was there before the pipeline went in, in 1956.

Earlier in the morning, she and a neighbour stood beneath the tree to try delay its cutting as long as possible, but Ridge Meadows RCMP showed up and the two backed down and let the crews start their work.

“They had their minds made up, so there’s not a lot that we could do,” added Rob.

Fortis had planned on cutting the trees in September, but delayed the action to ascertain the gas line location.

Nicole Brown of Fortis said that it re-evaluated the plan for a few months to confirm the location of the gas line.

“The reality is that this a very large tree and it’s on top of the gas line,” Brown said.

Brown said that the company’s maintenance program regularly identifies and removes hazardous trees near gas lines. The minimum distance a tree can be located from a gas line varies, she added.

Once Fortis identifies a tree as a hazard, “we have to act responsibly with regard to a tree when it’s been identified as a hazard.

“If that tree were to fall over, it could damage the line.”

Brown added she recognized that people value the trees and said the company doesn’t remove trees unnecessarily.

“We make these decisions very carefully. It is expensive to remove a tree. We won’t do that unless we see a clear risk.”

Fortis will also continue to remove the other 19 trees in the area.

The trees are located within the City of Maple Ridge road allowance and Fortis said that bylaws allow Fortis to remove them without a permit “for the purpose of safety, maintenance and operation of Fortis B.C.’s infrastructure and following standard arboricultural practices.”

 

Old swing is on the ground as Michelle Purcell watches tree cutting, Tuesday. (Phil Melnychuk/THE NEWS)

Previous story
B.C. judge grants $10M bail for Huawei executive wanted by U.S.

Just Posted

News Views: Preventable

Already a fire hazard, Anita Place now plagued by arson

‘Friction’ eased at Pitt Meadows fire hall

Smith report outlined ‘growing militancy’

Ridge hospital foundation helps with mental health

Donates a possible $500k for youth wellness

Looking Back: The killer after the war

The flu had been in known existence since the spring of 1918.

Pitt Meadows fire chief retires

Don Jolley bows out amid city hiring two full-time firefighters.

Families come out for Christmas in Pitt Meadows

Community celebration moved indoors this year, crowds approve

B.C. judge grants $10M bail for Huawei executive wanted by U.S.

Meng Wanzhou was detained at the request of the U.S. during a layover at the Vancouver airport

Maple Ridge band performs in downtown Vancouver

Strange Ways, a band from Samuel Robertson Technical, is playing at The Roxy on Dec. 14.

White Rock to allow dogs on promenade

Plans for a one-year pilot program would continue to ban canines on waterfront from May to August

Flooding shuts down Columbia Station on Expo Line

TransLink says riders will be bused to connecting Expo and Millennium Line stations

Famous giant tortoise DNA may hold fountain of youth: UCBO

After Lonesome George’s death he still provides clues to longer life

Oogie Boogie, Sandy Claws and coffin sleigh part of B.C. couple’s holiday display

Chilliwack couple decorates their house for the holidays using Nightmare Before Christmas theme

UBCO prof pitches passenger rail service in Okanagan

UBC Okanagan engineering prof envisions tram train from Okanagan to Kamloops

First Nation sues Alberta, says oilsands project threatens sacred site

Prosper Petroleum’s $440-million, 10,000-barrel-a-day plans have been vigorously opposed by Fort McKay

Most Read