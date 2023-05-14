Biggest hiring fair of the year coming to Maple Ridge on June 1

The Mega Job and Career Fair will be at the Greg Moore Youth Centre

Iron Workers, seen here at the Black Press Media Career and Post Secondary Education Event, will be at the upcoming job fair at the Greg Moore Youth Centre on June. 1. (Black Press files)

The biggest hiring fair of the year in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows is coming up on Thursday, June 1, at the Greg Moore Youth Centre.

The event will offer hundreds of jobs to adults as well as teens.

Michael Morris, the Work BC business and community liaison, explained the Mega Job and Career Fair is being organized through a partnership with the City of Maple Ridge, School District 42, The Foundry, and Community Services.

At the event, prospective employees will be able to meet with organizations that are looking for workers. These will range from part-time entry level jobs, to full-fledged careers.

Morris said there are already 30 employers lined up, including Tim Hortons and McDonald’s restaurants, the RCMP, the City of Maple Ridge, trades organizations, BC Corrections, Pitt Meadows Plumbing and Mechanical, and the Iron Workers Union Local 97.

Some of the positions available are for events coordinators, cooks, servers, police officers, medical professionals, drivers and more.

The school district has arranged to transport students to the event by bus to meet employers. They will be at the fair during the morning, from 9:30 a.m. to noon. Then, the general public will be welcome to come and meet the employers from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

“Whether someone is looking for a career, career change, step up, entry level, part-time, summer work or anything in between, there will be jobs available for them,” said Morris.

Admission is free, and the GMYC is located at 11925 Haney Pl.

WorkBC recommends those attending dress professionally, have an up-to-date and properly formatted resume, do some research on the roles they are interested in, and prepare for potential employer questions. If you need help with these the Maple Ridge WorkBC Centre delivers the Employment Program of British Columbia to residents of the Ridge-Meadows area, dedicated to providing programs and services that help job seekers find and maintain long-term employment.

As well, WorkBC Centre staff work with local employers and other service providers to understand current labour market needs and to provide services that meet both client and employer needs. At no cost, employers can access HR tools and resources, online job postings boards, participate in career and hiring fairs, employer panels, HR training sessions, etc.

Morris said job fairs have been held in the city in the past, but not at this size and magnitude.

“This year, we’re going bigger and better,” he said. “It will be the biggest hiring fair of the year for Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows.”

“It’s going to be a great event, and I’m really excited about it,” he added.

To register, click www.eventbrite.ca/e/mega-job-career-fair-maple-ridge-tickets-611547835037?aff=News or visit EventBrite and search for Mega Job & Career Fair – Maple Ridge.

For more information, contact Morris at 604-466-4604 or morrism3@douglascollege.ca