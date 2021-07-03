Biologist gives talk and tour on fish in Derby Reach Park

An expert on local endangered fish is talking about wildlife and the environment

Ever wanted to know more about the local fish community and habitat issues in the North Langley area?

On Thursday, July 22, the Derby Reach-Brae Island Parks Association is hosting a riverside walk and talk with biologist Mike Pearson.

Pearson has 30 years of field experience and did his PhD research at UBC on the ecology of two local endangered fish, the Nooksack dace and the Salish sucker. He has continued to lead multiple research and recovery efforts focused on those two species.

Because of COVID-19 protocols, only eight people can attend the event.

Registration is first-come, first-served, and attendees must register by July 19.

The event is to be held in the Derby Reach Regional Park at 7 to 8:30 p.m. on the 22nd, and the exact location of the start of the walk will be sent to attendees in advance. Walkers will have to follow physical distancing and mask protocols, and are asked to complete a BC Health Check on themselves before attending.

To register, visit www.eventbrite.ca/e/river-walk-talk-fish-community-habitat-issues-derby-reach-beyond-tickets-161006285133.

