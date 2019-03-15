Black bear survives being hit by vehicle

Bear was hit in rural Maple Ridge, took off

A black bear was struck by a vehicle on Thursday in Maple Ridge. (THE NEWS/files)

A bear that was hit by a car on Thursday evening in Maple Ridge likely sustained only minor injuries.

Conservation Officer Todd Hunter reported that a black bear was hit by a vehicle near 132nd Avenue, east of 224th Street, at approximately 4:30 p.m.

Hunter said conservation officers responded and searched for the bear, investigating likely paths it would have used, and then widening the area of their search.

They were unable to locate the bear, and believe it covered a lot of ground.

“The bear was mobile enough and had taken off,” said Hunter.

“With the evidence found, it’s not seriously injured.”

He said bears are becoming more active with the spring, and wildlife conflicts are on the increase in Maple Ridge.

Most Read