Black Lives Matter posters ripped down and defaced in Abbotsford

Black Lives Matter posters in the Auguston neighbourhood of Abbotsford have been ripped down and defaced. (Submitted photos)

Some residents of an Abbotsford neighbourhood are upset that “Black Lives Matter” posters are being ripped down and defaced.

The signs have been taken down from mailboxes and community bulletin boards in the Auguston area, with the word “all” being written over the word “Black” so that the signs say “All Lives Matter.”

That response to “Black Lives Matter” is considered offensive and hurtful to supporters of the movement, because it dismisses the issue of Black lives being disproportionately impacted by racism.

Among the common responses is: “Saying ‘All Live Matters’ is like going to a cancer fundraiser and saying ‘There are other diseases too!’”

An Auguston resident who contacted The Abbotsford News said every time the posters are replaced, they are removed and defaced.

She said the police have been contacted.

“The point is that there is racism in Abbotsford … It makes us feel unsafe in our own community. We need people to speak out,” the woman said.

