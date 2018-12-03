A publication ban prohibits the publication of the name – or picture – of the girl killed at Abbotsford Senior Secondary in November 2016.

Black Press Media challenges publication ban on name of B.C. school stabbing victim

Victim’s family feels ‘muzzled’ by ban implemented by BC Review Board without consultation

The media should be able to identify the girl killed at Abbotsford Senior Secondary two years ago, Black Press Media has argued in an application sent to the BC Review Board.

The application, which was sent last week by the Abbotsford News, has been welcomed by a representative for the girl’s family, who have said through a spokesperson that they feel the ban limits their ability to share their daughter’s story. The News has not applied to lift a publication ban in effect on the identity of a second person wounded at the school.

The two students were stabbed in November 2016. Their attacker was quickly identified and arrested, but has since been declared unfit to stand trial by the BC Review Board. A publication ban was placed without notice on the murder victim’s name when the case moved from criminal court to the Review Board, which periodically reconsiders whether the accused is fit to stand trial.

In the application, which was sent by reporter Tyler Olsen and crafted with the assistance of legal counsel, The News argues that the ban contravenes the “open court principle” that presupposes courtrooms should be open to the public and information reportable.

Under the principle, courts should be open to the public unless doing so would jeopardize administration of justice or compromise the rights of the interested parties and public.

“While publication bans are sometimes necessary, it’s important that the media fight to uphold the open court principle,” Ken Goudswaard, the editor of The News said. “That principle allows the public to better understand their justice system, and the media to hold accountable those involved in the process.”

There is no such reason to ban publication of the victim’s name, and no application was made to institute the ban in the first place, the News argued, pointing to legal precedent.

The application also argues that the BC Review Board doesn’t have jurisdiction to institute publication bans on the identity of victims and that, even if it did, it had an obligation to give media outlets advanced knowledge that it intended to implement such a prohibition.

Finally, The News notes that a publication ban on a victim’s name inevitably shifts the focus of news coverage towards the accused. At the same time, media scholars and victim rights groups have argued in recent years that coverage of mass-casualty events like school shootings should focus on victims, rather than the perpetrators. Widespread use of publication bans, The News argues, would make such an approach difficult, if not impossible.

The application was welcomed by Dave Teixeira, who has been acting as a spokesperson for the family. In September, he said the publication ban was “muzzling” the girl’s parents, who dislike the fact that coverage of the case has been dominated by the name of the accused, rather than that of their daughter.

RELATED: Advocate for Abbotsford victim’s family blasts ‘secretive’ B.C. Review Board

RELATED: Man charged in Abbotsford school stabbing found unfit to stand trial

@ty_olsen
tolsen@abbynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Previous story
Commercial fishing is Canada’s most dangerous job: report
Next story
Six deadly crashes on B.C. highways prompt police warning

Just Posted

Maple Ridge buses running on Sunday schedule on Xmas Day

And no West Coast Express on Christmas Day, Boxing Day or New Year’s Day

LETTER: ‘It’s about saving lives in Pitt Meadows, right?’

‘It’s time that the protectionist firefighters embrace the paramedics.’

Flames beat Sockeyes, lose to Whalers

No-win Knights next on the schedule

Refresher for recreation re-do in Ridge

New council gets update on $49.5 million in projects

Pitt Meadows celebrates community Christmas Friday

Annual event comes in out of the rain, starting an hour earlier this year

Newly discovered cave in B.C. park might be the largest in Canada

The cave was spotted in Wells Gray Provincial Park back in March

Six deadly crashes on B.C. highways prompt police warning

Crashes in Chetwynd, Lytton, North Vancouver, the Shuswap, near Prince George and near Squamish

B.C. school locks bathrooms after too many students caught vaping

Seycove Secondary in North Vancouver sent a bulletin out to parents

Former Surrey Hindu priest charged with sexual assault

Rajpal Sharma, 55, is accused in connection with an offence alleged to have been committed in 2015

Canada has ‘high level of confidence’ USMCA will be ratified in U.S.: Morneau

Donald Trump said he planned to give formal notice of his intentions to withdraw from NAFTA, which would give American lawmakers six months to approve the USMCA

Half of Canada’s chinook salmon populations in decline: scientists

Of Canada’s 16 Chinook populations, 13 are declining and eight are endangered

Black Press Media challenges publication ban on name of B.C. school stabbing victim

Victim’s family feels ‘muzzled’ by ban implemented by BC Review Board without consultation

Security committee review of Trudeau’s India trip finds ‘gaps’ in vetting

Prime Minister met with Jaspal Atwal, a B.C. Sikh convicted of trying to assassinate an Indian minister in 1986

B.C. whale-watching group uses surcharge to boost salmon, science for killer whales

Prince of Whales Whale Watching says the conservation fee charged to passengers will rise from $2 to $5

Most Read