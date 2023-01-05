Kelowna Fire Department on the ice at Kelowna Golf and Country Club for cold water training on Jan. 5, 2023. (Brittany Webster/Capital News)

Black Press reporter takes the plunge with firefighters for cold water training

Kelowna Fire Department renews skills with annual training

The Kelowna Fire Department is doing some annual training.

Capital News’ Brittany Webster joined the firefighters for cold water and ice training at the Kelowna Golf and Country Club.

If you happen to fall in the ice, first try to stay calm and catch your breath. Next, swim back to where you fell in as the ice there was strong enough to hold you. Then using your forearms, kick your legs to get yourself horizontal and pull yourself out onto your stomach. Once out of the water, roll away from where you fell until it is safe to stand up.

READ MORE: ‘It’s like you’re drowning in snow’: Teen saves father who fell into tree well at B.C. ski resort

@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

firefightersKelownaOkanaganWinter

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Canadian scientists watching for new COVID variants in airplane wastewater
Next story
Elderly couple nearly tricked out of $9K in North Vancouver bail scam

Just Posted

Hammond Elementary and Maple Ridge Elementary are just some of the local schools hosting bottle drive fundraisers in January. (Blackpress file)
Maple Ridge schools hosting bottle drive fundraisers on Saturday

The Ridge Meadows Flames won both of their Winter Classic games, and are back in action in Maple Ridge on Friday. (Special to The News)
Ridge Meadows Flames win both games in Winter Classic

The Maple Ridge Chorus does several public performances each year during both its fall and spring sessions. (Special to The News)
Maple Ridge Chorus prepares for new season and new members

Hollywood 3 Cinema owner, Moby Amarsi, says that the theatre is still nowhere near pre-pandemic attendance levels. (Brandon Tucker/The News)
Pitt Meadows movie theatre in no danger of shutting down after sister theatre closes