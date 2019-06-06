Update: Fire at Maple Ridge supportive housing complex

Firefighters responded to a call at Alouette Heights Thursday morning. (Contributed)

Firefighters quickly douse blaze at Alouette Heights

Maple Ridge firefighters responded to a fire in the Alouette Heights supportive housing complex on Brown Avenue early Thursday.

The call came in at about 6:00 a.m., said assistant fire chief James Clelland.

The fire was located on the third storey and resulted in the evacuation of the building. Five trucks responded to the call.

“It happened pretty quickly. Luckily, no one was injured and everybody got out safely,” he said.

Susan Hancock, with Coast Mental Health, which took over operation of the building in 2017, said the fire started on top of a stove.

Smoke and water damage affected the third storey and displaced about 10 residents, who will be out of their suites until repairs are made.

It’s not yet known when residents will be allowed back.

READ ALSO: Alouette Heights elevates security

Alouette Heights opened with 46 bachelor suites in 2012 to provide transitional housing for people moving out of homelessness.

Ridge Meadows RCMP also attended.


