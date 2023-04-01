Police are appealing to the public for any information about the rug, a five-by-eight foot Ikea “Ferle” rug, dark blue in colour. (Ikea image)

Police are appealing to the public for any information about the rug, a five-by-eight foot Ikea “Ferle” rug, dark blue in colour. (Ikea image)

Bloodied rug dropped off at Barriere detachment; RCMP appeal to public for clues

Police received a rug soiled with human blood, but don’t know where it came from or whose blood it is

  • Apr. 1, 2023 5:45 p.m.
  • News

By Kamloops This Week staff

Barriere RCMP say they have confirmed the presence of human blood on a bloodied rug turned in to the detachment.

Police did not say when the rug was turned in.

“Investigators are unsure of where the area rug came from or the circumstances surrounding the blood on it,” according to Cpl. James Grandy, a media relations officer.

Now, police are appealing to the public for any information about the rug, a five-by-eight foot Ikea “Ferle” rug, dark blue in colour.

Grandy said police want to determine the origin of the rug and confirm the well-being of the person or people associated with it.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the RCMP tip line at 1-877-987-8477.

Kamloops This Week staff

READ MORE: Barriere RCMP launch public survey to develop local policing priorities

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

District of Barriere

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Maple Ridge loses Kraft Hockeyville 2023 contest

Just Posted

Emerald Pig Theatrical Society’s Bard on the Bandstand will be taking place this summer when they will be presenting <em>Viking Lear</em>. In 2019 they put on <em>The Comedy of Errors</em> by William Shakespeare. (The News files) The Emerald Pig Theatrical Society’s Bard on the Bandstand will be taking place in July. (The News files) The Emerald Pig Theatrical Society’s Bard on the Bandstand will be taking place in July. (The News files)
Thousands in grants up for grabs for arts and culture projects in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

More than 100 community members showed up to Planet Ice in Maple Ridge on April 1 to watch the live announcement of who won the Kraft Hockeyville 2023 contest. (Brandon Tucker/The News)
Maple Ridge loses Kraft Hockeyville 2023 contest

Hailey Homen frequently visits Jerry Sulina Park, and especially the dog area, with her canine companion Zeus. He’s a seven-and-a-half-year-old Husky-Belgian Malanois cross. (Special to The News)
SHARE: Taking in the view

Ridge Meadows RCMP taking care of business

Pop-up banner image