Blueprint for future crewed Mars Mission released

NASA’s upcoming Artemis Moon program can be seen as a practice run for an eventual crewed mission to Mars.

The strategy for achieving this daunting task was detailed in a revised list of planning objectives for Artemis and beyond.

On September 20, NASA released a blueprint for sending humans to Mars in the not-too-distant future. According to NASA’s “Moon to Mars” strategy, the space agency will use technology and skills acquired in Moon missions to launch a crewed Mars mission. That historic mission to the Red Planet is tentatively scheduled to launch in the late 2030s or early 2040s. The recently-released list of objectives spans, “multidisciplinary science, transportation and habitation, lunar and Martian infrastructure, operations, and a new domain: recurring tenets.”

Subscribe to Today In BC YouTube Channel HERE

Follow Today In BC on Instagram HERE

The document breaks objectives down into five categories, recurring tenets, science, infrastructure, transportation and habitation and operations.

“We’re helping to steward humanity’s global movement to deep space,” said Jim Free, NASA’s associate administrator for the Exploration Systems Development Mission Directorate.“The objectives will help ensure a long-term strategy for solar system exploration can retain constancy of purpose and weather political and funding changes.”

According to a NASA press release, the objectives reflect a “matured strategy” for developing a plan for, “sustained human presence and exploration throughout the solar system.”

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

NASAScience

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. senior in serious condition finally flown out for treatment

Just Posted

Ridge Meadows Soccer Club will be entering their first team in the BCSPL in 2024. (The News)
Ridge Meadows Soccer Club receives national licence

Barry Lyster (left) speaks to mayoral candidate Dan Ruimy and other members of his A Better Maple Ridge slate about flooding issues on the North Alouette. (Special to The News)
Maple Ridge streamkeeper takes candidates on tour of waterways

Tracy Quinsey is 1 of the 11 local artists participating in the Artists in the Library event, and is known for her paintings of wildlife and children. (Tracyquinsey Instagram/Special to The News)
Live art on display at Maple Ridge Public Library

Heather Walker is the lead for the Alisa’s Wish Ambassador Team, which organized the Wild Wild West Barn Dance. (Heather Walker Facebook/Special to The News)
Pitt Meadows farm hosts barn dance for charity