Boaters rescued; debris down Fraser causes concern along shore

A steady stream of debris, sailed down the Fraser River on Monday and Tuesday, causing concern for local business owners along the the banks.

Brendan McHugh, assistant manager of Kingfishers Waterfront Bar and Grill, said they were pretty close to sandbagging the restaurant on Monday, as they watched water levels on the Fraser rise.

McHugh estimated that the water level was about two metres higher than it normally is at this time of year. And, he noted, there was a lot of debris.

“It’s the dirtiest I’ve probably seen the Fraser in a long time with all the debris coming down,” said McHugh, including, he said, some massive trees and big logs.

Matt Hyde and Pat Peplow, who work at Haney Marine Sales and Service Ltd. at the south end of McKay Avenue, had to rescue two people on a jet boat after they ran into trouble on Tuesday.

The boaters launched their craft just before noon and ended up calling the shop a little more than an hour later for help after their boat died and they were unable to restart it, explained the men.

They threw out an anchor on the south side of the river, said Hyde.

However, Hyde and Peplow said the problem was that there was a steady stream of logs rushing down the river. Finally, Peplow said, a giant log came along, piled up against their anchor line and broke it.

The pair started floating west and their vessel was starting to float towards the pilings along the river as Hyde and Peplow were hooking up their own boat and grabbing their rescue ropes to help them.

Hyde said it took him and Peplow about an hour to get to the boat, hook a line on them, and help them back to shore.

“We just didn’t want to get tangled up in the stuff so we kind of hung out as close as we could to the debris so we could give them a line so we didn’t get trapped in there as well,” remarked Peplow.

The pair also witnessed a houseboat barrelling down the river with a small boat racing after it. It ended up beached on a silt pad along the shore just west of Mackay.

“The amount of stuff coming down Tuesday I’d never seen that much stuff coming down in a steady stream,” said Peplow.

Hyde noted he had only ever seen the river that high during freshet season in late August with the summer melt and runoff, but on Monday and Tuesday, it was almost the highest he has ever seen it in the more than seven years he has worked at the marine business.

And, he added the water was moving fast.

“The river was just flying down,” said Hyde. “It had to have been six miles an hour plus at least.”

Chief Grace George said Katzie First Nation enacted their Emergency Operation Centre to work with public works and maintenance staff to monitor the communities in Pitt Meadows, Langley, and Barnston Island, as waters rose along the Fraser.

They have also been in contact with Katzie community members stuck in Hope because of road conditions, and those in other parts of the province that have been severely impacted.

“We are assisting in any way we can. It’s an unpredictable and stressful time for many. We are doing our best to lend support and comfort where we can. We send our continued prayers to all who have been impacted by these catastrophic events,” said Chief George.