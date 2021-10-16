Bobcats photographed in Albion. (Facebook/Brittany Amber Strachura/Special to The News)

Bobcats photographed in Maple Ridge backyard

Mother and kittens in Albion neighbourhood

There are many striking fall photos being posted on the Facebook page Street Level Maple Ridge, including a great wildlife shot that went up Friday morning.

A resident of the Albion area caught photos of an adult bobcat and two younger cats, which she headlined “Momma and her Kittens.”

Bobcats are generally solitary animals, and are not often the subject of wildlife complaints, Conservation Officers tell The News. They have been known to prey on domestic fowl locally.

Conservation officers urge residents to keep their attractants at the lowest level. That means not leaving anything outside on your property – including garbage or pet food – that might attract animals. Even attracting rats or mice can be a problem, because these rodents will in turn attract larger predators.

Street Level Maple Ridge is a group dedicated to “showing our city off,” and there are numerous photos of natural beauty.

