Kiesha Garie, 24, and Umair Kasim, 30, have been identified as the woman and man found dead inside a vehicle in Burnaby on Oct. 17. Their deaths are being investigated as homicides. (Photos courtesy of IHIT)

Bodies found in Burnaby vehicle identified as missing Coquitlam residents

Deaths of Kiesha Garie, 24, and Umair Kasim, 30, being investigated by homicide team

Homicide investigators have identified the two bodies discovered in a vehicle in Burnaby on Monday (Oct. 17) as missing Coquitlam residents.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said Wednesday that Kiesha Garie, 24, and Umair Kasim, 30, had recently been reported missing from their home city. Their bodies were discovered inside a vehicle in the 900-block of Alpha Avenue, near Ecole Alpha Secondary School, at about 1:45 p.m. on Monday.

IHIT says it’s working with both Burnaby and Coquitlam RCMP to build a timeline of events connecting when the young Coquitlam residents were last seen to when their bodies were found.

“There are people out there who have seen Ms. Garie and Mr. Kasim over the past week, and we are urging them to come forward immediately,” IHIT Sgt. Timothy Pierotti said in a news release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-4448 or ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

