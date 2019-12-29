(THE NEWS-files)

Body discovered Friday in Pitt Meadows

A trail along the Katzie Slough was behind police tape on Saturday

A body was discovered by the Katzie Slough on Friday.

Staff Sgt. Adam Gander said the body was reported late in the day on Friday just inside a walkway leading to Pitt Meadows Athletic Park by Airport Way and the entrance to the Golden Ears Bridge.

READ MORE: Maple Ridge officer slashed during Christmas Day arrest

Police held the scene overnight until it was light enough to start processing the scene the following morning.

He said police were on scene all day on Saturday.

The RCMP are currently working with the coroner’s service on the identity of the individual.

Gander said the death isn’t considered suspicious.

 

cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Top Stories 2019: Marc Dalton appointed to Conservatives Shadow Cabinet

Just Posted

Top Stories 2019: Marc Dalton appointed to Conservatives Shadow Cabinet

He was sworn in as Conservative Member of Parliament for Pitt Meadows-Maple Ridge in November

Body discovered Friday in Pitt Meadows

A trail along the Katzie Slough was behind police tape on Saturday

50 letters: The story of Douglas and Margaret

Warning: this story contains graphic content that some may find offensive. Marg.… Continue reading

Top Stories 2019: Maple Ridge RapidBus on schedule for 40-minute commute to SkyTrain

A video highlights features of RapidBus service

Top Stories 2019: Maple Ridge pool getting ready to re-open after two years

The facility has been closed for nearly two years

Black Press Media’s best photos of 2019

See the story behind our most impactful images of the year

Vancouver taxi driver killed in crash with alcohol believed to be a factor: police

Police are investigating speed and alcohol as factors in the crash

Canadians with health issues face difficulty finding affordable life insurance

There’s a trend of people needing insurance for a longer period

Ten-year-old B.C. girl dies after medical emergency on flight

The coroner says an investigation is underway to confirm the cause of her death.

Markstrom makes 49 saves as Canucks edge Kings 3-2

Pettersson nets game-winner for Vancouver

The top stories and trends that defined the past decade in Canada

Opioids, gender identity and real estate all big talkers since 2010

Canada crushed 6-0 by Russia, loses star Lafrenière to injury at world juniors

Canadians look to regroup Monday against Germany

Border agents on the lookout for parental abductions during holiday season

‘Good year or bad year, in Quebec we’re talking about 100 or so cases,’ said Pina Arcamone

VIDEO: Giants victory over Victoria

Win moves the Vancouver Giants to within two points of third place in the B.C. Division standings

Most Read