Police were called to a “sudden death” in Pitt Meadows on May 21. (The News files)

Police were called to a “sudden death” in Pitt Meadows on May 21. (The News files)

Body discovered in Pitt Meadows

BC Coroners Service say they are investigating the cause of death

The BC Coroners Service is investigating the cause of death after a body was discovered on a property in Pitt Meadows.

Both the Coroners Service and the Ridge Meadows RCMP confirm they were notified about a death on a property on May 21. The coroners service has confirmed that the property is located by Harris and McNeil Roads.

A witness said RCMP were at the property for three or four days.

READ MORE: RCMP, coroner, investigating fisherman’s sudden death

Police described the incident as a “non-suspicious sudden death”.

The Coroners Service is still investigating.

READ MORE: Coroner cites meth use, high speed in boating deaths of Maple Ridge men

“As this investigation remains open, we’re unable to provide any additional information at this time,” noted Ryan Panton, media relations with BC Coroners Service.

“Per the Coroners Act and due to privacy considerations we do not release or confirm details related to the identification of decedents,” he added.

• More to come as details become available

Is there more to the story? Email: cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Pitt MeadowsRCMP

Previous story
B.C. shortens second COVID-19 vaccine wait from 16 weeks to eight

Just Posted

Police were called to a “sudden death” in Pitt Meadows on May 21. (The News files)
Body discovered in Pitt Meadows

BC Coroners Service say they are investigating the cause of death

COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)
COVID-19 closes community inclusion program in Maple Ridge

Also a virus exposure event at Maple Ridge secondary

BC Centre for Disease Control map shows cases continuing to fall. (BCCDC/Special to The News)
Past week’s count shows 53 cases of COVID-19 in Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows

Cases have dropped in the cities for seven straight weeks

Attendance low Sunday and Monday of the Victoria Day long weekend at Golden Ears and Rolley Lake Provincial Parks. (The News files)
No record breaking numbers at Golden Ears park over the Victoria Day long-weekend

Line up Saturday for the Maple Ridge park, few park goers the rest of the May holiday

(Neil Corbett/The News)
TRAFFIC: Westbound crash on Lougheed Highway cleared

Incident was reported between 216th Street and Laity Street

President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the economy at the Cuyahoga Community College Metropolitan Campus, Thursday, May 27, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
VIDEO: Biden orders more intel investigation of COVID-19 origin

The Chinese Embassy in Washington accused unnamed political forces of being fixated on a blame game

Live Well Exercise Clinic CEO Sara Hodson and Trevor Linden’s Club 16 partner Carl Ulmer co-chair the BC Fitness Industry Council. (Contributed photo)
B.C. restart plan brings new hope to fitness industry, business leader says

Sara Hodson notes group fitness has jumped 600 per cent in U.K.

A woman receives a COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination clinic run by Vancouver Coastal Health, in Richmond, B.C., Saturday, April 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. shortens second COVID-19 vaccine wait from 16 weeks to eight

Pfizer second dose after Moderna safe, effective, Dr. Henry says

Court of Appeal in Vancouver. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)
Woman charged with aggravated assault after stabbing inside Vancouver’s courthouse

Police say the 53-year-old victim was seriously hurt and taken to hospital

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

The Canada-U.S. border near Lacolle, Que., is seen on Friday, March 20, 2020. The White House says no decision has been made about when and how to reopen the border between Canada and the United States.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
White House dismisses report that U.S. wants border with Canada reopened next month

Press secretary Jen Psaki says she’s not aware that any decisions have been made

Screenshot of Pastor James Butler giving a sermon at Free Grace Baptist Church in Chilliwack on Nov. 22, 2020. Butler is one of three Chilliwack pastors facing 25 violation tickets between them for holding services in violation of public health orders, tickets they are fighting in court. (YouTube)
Three Fraser Valley pastors fighting a total of 25 tickets for violating public health orders

Fines of $2,300 each were issued for holding church services in defiance of COVID-19 restrictions

....
Tabletop Tiddies flashes onto B.C. podcast scene with Dungeons and Dragons-themed show

Role-playing game actual play podcast features talent from Abbotsford, Salmon Arm, Surrey and PoCo

Witnesses said there was a heavy police presence five kilometres south of Spuzzum on Highway 1 in the Fraser Canyon on Wednesday (May 26, 2021). (Facebook)
UPDATE: RCMP confirm body found near Yale, investigation continues

Friends of missing Spuzzum woman say the body found is not April Parisian

Most Read