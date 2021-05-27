Body discovered in Pitt Meadows

BC Coroners Service say they are investigating the cause of death

The BC Coroners Service is investigating the cause of death after a body was discovered on a property in Pitt Meadows.

Both the Coroners Service and the Ridge Meadows RCMP confirm they were notified about a death on a property on May 21. The coroners service has confirmed that the property is located by Harris and McNeil Roads.

A witness said RCMP were at the property for three or four days.

Police described the incident as a “non-suspicious sudden death”.

The Coroners Service is still investigating.

“As this investigation remains open, we’re unable to provide any additional information at this time,” noted Ryan Panton, media relations with BC Coroners Service.

“Per the Coroners Act and due to privacy considerations we do not release or confirm details related to the identification of decedents,” he added.

