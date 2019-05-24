Police investigate after a body was found at a homeless camp in Surrey on May 24, near 97A Avenue and 137A Street. (Photos: Shane Mackichan)

Body found after fire at Surrey homeless camp, police say

Surrey RCMP say the body was found inside a shed after firefighters extinguished the fire

Police say someone has been found dead after a fire at a homeless camp in Surrey’s Whalley neighbourhood.

Surrey RCMP set up police tape this morning, after the discovery of the body around 2:30 a.m., near 97A Avenue and 137A Street, directly behind Jim Pattison Outpatient Care and Surgery Centre.

According to police, the fire took place in a shed at a homeless camp. The blaze was extinguished by firefighters and at that point the body was found inside the shed.

The Surrey RCMP Serious Crime Unit has taken conduct of the investigation and will be working with Surrey Fire Services to determine the cause of the fire, as well as the BC Coroner Service to identify the deceased person.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or, to make an anonymous report, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or solvecrime.ca.


amy.reid@surreynowleader.com
