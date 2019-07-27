Body found in Fraser River connected to earlier police incident near Hope

The man’s body was recovered late Friday afternoon, after a boater reported it to police

A body found floating in the Fraser River on Friday has been identified as a man involved in a police incident near Hope three days earlier.

READ MORE: Body found in Fraser River near Mission

Hope RCMP said in a news release Saturday that it is believed the man, who has not been identified, was one of four suspects connected to a suspicious vehicle reported at a home in Yale on Tuesday.

Mounties said that officers attempted to pull over the vehicle over a number of times just after 10 a.m. on Tuesday, but were unsuccessful.

The vehicle, which has now been confirmed to have been stolen, was eventually found with one person inside.

“Officers were able to locate and arrest three other people, but one man was seen in the Fraser River before officers lost sight of him,” RCMP said.

The man’s body was recovered late Friday afternoon, after a boater reported it to police.

RCMP said that they have notified the Independent Investigation Office of B.C., which investigates all police-related incidents that result in injury or death.

The IIO has not released a statement at this time.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.