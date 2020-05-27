file

Body of Maple Ridge man recovered near Harrison Lake

21-year-old last seen on May 16 when he fell into Silver Creek

Local RCMP and emergency personnel recovered the body of a 21-year-old Maple Ridge man near Harrison Lake on Tuesday (May 26).

According to Cpl. Mike Rail, spokesperson with the RCMP, on May 16, search efforts began for the man after he was last seen when he apparently fell into Silver Creek east of Harrison Lake. Police say he was camping with friends and presumed drowned.

Sgt. Mike Sargent of the Agassiz RCMP confirmed the body was recovered on Tuesday afternoon after police dispatched a helicopter and an underwater recovery team. District of Kent and Harrison Search and Rescue volunteers have been assisting throughout.

RELATED: Two men who drowned in Harrison Lake were found in water just 16 C

WATCH: Near drowning captured on popular B.C. river

Cpl. Rail said adverse water and weather conditions hindered search efforts for several days. Though no criminality is suspected, Cpl. Rail said the B.C. Coroners Office and local RCMP are conducting further investigations.

The RCMP would like to remind those who wish to enjoy the outdoors to be prepared, careful and aware of their environments to prevent accidents.


adam.louis@ahobserver.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Harrison Hot SpringsHarrison LakeRCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Illicit-drug deaths up in B.C. and remain highest in Canada: chief coroner
Next story
United Way allocating $6.6M in federal funding to help with food security, youth mental health

Just Posted

Maple Ridge playgrounds set to reopen June 1

Health and safety protocols remain in place

Body of Maple Ridge man recovered near Harrison Lake

21-year-old last seen on May 16 when he fell into Silver Creek

ON COOKING: Chef goes a little over the top integrating bacon

His unexpected jam recipe is garnering attention in kitchens and at fair alike

WEATHER: Temperatures to reach 21 degress in Ridge Meadows

Increasing cloudiness is forecasted early Thursday

Maple Ridge liquor store donates portion of sales to food bank

Friends In Need Food Bank will receive an infusion of cash from JAK’S in Westgate

B.C. retirement home creates innovative ‘meet-up’ unit for elderly to see family face-to-face

Innovative ‘purpose-built’ unit keeps residents safe when seeing family for first time since COVID-19

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Thanks for helping The News to continue its mission to provide trusted local news

Harrison Hot Springs Resort eases in to reopening

Reservations available Friday, May 29

Police stop Lower Mainland men with parachutes from jumping off Okanagan bridge

The men had parachutes in their backpacks, and indicated they were going to jump off a bridge

Another Asian giant ‘murder hornet’ found in Lower Mainland

This is the farthest east the invasive species has been found so far

B.C. girl left temporarily paralyzed by tick bite sparks warning from family

Mom says parents need to check their kids when they go camping

$24M lottery ticket bought in Aldergrove by soon-to-be millionaire

Wednesday night’s Lotto 6/49 draw revealed a ticket worth millions was purchased in Aldergrove

PHOTOS: Loved ones reunite at an oasis on closed U.S.-Canada border in Surrey

Officials closed the park in mid-March over coronavirus concerns

Feds delay national action plan for missing and murdered Indigenous women

Meanwhile, the pandemic has exacerbated the violence facing many Indigenous women and girls

Most Read