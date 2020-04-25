Body of missing man found, Chilliwack RCMP confirm

David McCullum, 39, had last contacted his family on Thursday morning

Police have found the body of the man who was reported missing in Chilliwack on Thursday.

David McCullum, 39, had last contacted his family on Thursday morning, sparking a manhunt initially described by Mounties as an “unfolding police incident.”

Despite extensive aerial and ground searches of the Columbia Valley area and its surrounding area, police were not able to locate McCullum or his Tacoma pickup.

In an update on Saturday morning, RCMP said that the BC Coroners Service is now investigating and criminality is not suspected in the man’s death.

“We extend our sincere condolences to his family and friends during this difficult time,” RCMP said.

If you feel like you are in crisis or are considering suicide, please call the Crisis Centre BC suicide hotline at 1-800-784-2433.

Other resources include: Canada Suicide Prevention Service at Toll free: 1-833-456-4566. You can also text 45645 or visit the online chat service at crisisservicescanada.ca.

Some warning signs include suicidal thoughts, anger, recklessness, mood changes, anxiety, lack of purpose, helplessness and substance use.

