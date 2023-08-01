Crescent Beach lifeguards assisted police with the recovery of a dead body Monday; the cause of death has not been confirmed, but is not considered suspicious, say police. (Geoffrey Yue photo)

Crescent Beach lifeguards assisted police with the recovery of a dead body Monday; the cause of death has not been confirmed, but is not considered suspicious, say police. (Geoffrey Yue photo)

Body recovered at Crescent Beach in South Surrey

Cause of death not yet confirmed but ‘it does not appear suspicious’: RCMP

A body was recovered Monday (July 31) in Crescent Beach, after it washed up south of the guarded swim area.

A release from Crescent Beach Life Guarding Corporation (CBLG) noted that three lifeguards with CBLG assisted police after the body was found.

“Strong tides had washed over the nearby sandbars that afternoon and the body was found on the sliver of sand that remained at high tide in an area nearly a kilometre away from the two sections patrolled by lifeguards,” the release said.

“It is unknown how, when and where the person died.”

CBLG did not receive any reports of drowning before the body was found and only responded after multiple sirens were heard streaming toward the area.

READ ALSO: Longtime colourful Crescent Beach business with NHL clients up for sale

Surrey RCMP confirmed they received a report of a body on the shoreline near the 12100-block of Beecher Street at 4:36 p.m. Monday (July 31).

“Upon attendance, a deceased person was located. The cause of death has not been confirmed, however, it does not appear suspicious,” the Surrey RCMP said in an emailed statement.

“Officers are working with the BC Coroner Service to identify the deceased.”

Lifeguards ensure people swimming off of either side of Crescent Beach’s Sullivan Point remain safe from 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. every summer day until Labour Day (Mon. Sept. 5), the CBLG release said.

Last summer, lifeguards pulled nearly a dozen people out of the water and have already saved a handful of swimmers’ lives this summer, it noted.

@Canucklehedd
tricia.weel@peacearchnews.com
Follow us on Twitter.

beachesCity of Surrey

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
BREAKING: Downtown Maple Ridge shooting sends 1 person to hospital
Next story
Homicide team identifies suspect vehicle in fatal Richmond gang shooting

Just Posted

Cows were just some of the animals on display as part of the 4-H performances at the 2023 Country Fest event in Maple Ridge. (Brandon Tucker/The News)
Annual country fair delights thousands over the weekend in Maple Ridge

Maple Ridge Burrards finished their 2023 season with a 10-7 win over the Coquitlam Adanacs on July 31. (Paul Evans/Special to The News)
Maple Ridge Burrards finish season with a win

Ridge Meadows RCMP are investigating a shooting in downtown Maple Ridge in the early hours of Tuesday, Aug. 1. (The News files)
BREAKING: Downtown Maple Ridge shooting sends 1 person to hospital

Relatively new to the country, Revathy Seedhar was a little shocked by a cloud formation he spotted over Pitt Meadows and Maple Ridge the other day. “It’s where the clouds seem to meet the road,” he said, calling the sight “so enchanting.” (Special to The News)
SHARE: Where clouds and concrete meet